Eugene Mirman headlines a comedy benefit for Roslindale businesses hit hard from an accident

On April 13, Eugene Mirman will headline a benefit at The Substation in Roslindale, which will feature comedians Bethany Van Delft, Will Smalley, and Tooky Kavanagh, with Linders and Sawyer as hosts. Mirman got involved early, when a friend from Roslindale asked him if he’d participate.

“We reached out pretty much immediately,” says Linders. “It was a while before people even knew how much things cost because they weren’t able to assess the damage [right away].”

Roslindale has been comic Owen Linders’s creative center for the better part of the last five years. He, Angela Sawyer, and a few other comics run their Roslindale Comedy shows two or three times a month out of the Square Root. So when a car demolished part of the Corinth Street building that houses the venue, he and his comedian friends wanted to help.

“Eugene Mirman was ready to do this event before we were ready to put it together,” says Linders. “I don’t think that’s ever happened before where the star was like, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m in,’ and we’re like, ‘Oh, we’ve got to find a room.’ ”

“We were thinking of doing something smaller,” he continues, “like dedicating our biweekly shows in the Square Root to raise money. But having someone of his stature and talent and generosity immediately made it more doable just to have a space as big as Substation.”

Eugene Mirman Cody O'Loughlin/NYT

Mirman, who voices Gene on “Bob’s Burgers” and recently launched a comedy record label, was happy to help. “It sounds very tragic to me in terms of so many people’s livelihoods and businesses being put on hold,” he says. “And I imagine construction takes time.”

An initial GoFundMe by Roslindale Village Main Street quickly raised roughly $70,000 for the businesses after the Dec. 18 crash did massive damage. No one was in the building at the time, and the driver of the car was reportedly treated for minor injuries.

Most of the businesses were able to reopen quickly, but three — Threading for Beauty, Leise Jones Photography, and Village Healing and Wellness — are still displaced and operating in other local spaces while the building is being repaired.

The initial funds helped, but according to Anna VanRemoortel, executive director of Roslindale Village Main Street, more is needed to help cover equipment loss, wage losses, and repairs while insurance money is being settled. “Insurance will cover some of it. But also sometimes insurance is a really long process. And we need to help the businesses get from where they are now to the end road where insurance pays for it.”

The building at Corinth Street in Roslindale Village is still under repair. Three businesses have been displaced in the meantime. Anna VanRemoortel

The Substation is a Roslindale landmark, a mix of the new and old. It was built in 1911 as part of the city’s former elevated electric railway system. Shut down by the MBTA in 1971, the redeveloped property now hosts Workhub, Vitamin Sea beer hall (where the show will take place), and pop-up stores. Linders was happy to find a space with enough seats to accommodate a show with a headliner of Mirman’s stature.

Linders points out that Van Delft, Kavanagh, and Smalley have all headlined Roslindale Comedy shows at the Square Root in the past. “It’s a combination of us being able to really celebrate some of the best of Boston comedy and also to hopefully fulfill a real need in the community,” he says.

The Roslindale Comedy shows started at the Square Root in March 2019 and were immediately championed by Square Root owner Anthony Giordano. Linders and Sawyer were running open mics at the time and wanted to help Boston comics take a step up from that scene.

Hyping shows and getting people in the seats is a challenge for any indie producer. But Roslindale’s community resources have been unusually helpful, Linders says. “It has a newsletter that is perhaps the most successful way of promoting I’ve ever seen in comedy,” he says. “That and there’s a bulletin board at the Village Market that I swear to God has led to more ticket sales than anything.”

Though he no longer lives in Roslindale, Linders still feels a part of the community through the shows at the Square Root. “One of my favorite things about Roslindale Comedy is the fact that we have these regulars,” he says, “these delightful people who show up week in, week out and support us and support our show. It’s become this thing that I find a tremendous amount of joy in.”

CORINTH STREET CRASH COMEDY FUND-RAISER

At the Substation, 4228 Washington St., Roslindale. April 13 at 6 p.m. $25 (advance), $30 (door). www.eventbrite.com

Nick A. Zaino III can be reached at nick@nickzaino.com.