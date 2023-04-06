Local bestsellers for the week ended April 2

2. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

3. Hello Beautiful Ann Napolitano The Dial Press

4. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

5. I Have Some Questions for You Rebecca Makkai Viking

6. Pineapple Street Jenny Jackson Pamela Dorman Books

7. Hang the Moon Jeannette Walls Scribner

8. Remarkably Bright Creatures Shelby Van Pelt Ecco

9. The White Lady Jacqueline Winspear Harper

10. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Poverty, by America Matthew Desmond Crown

2. Sweet Enough: A Dessert Cookbook Alison Roman Clarkson Potter

3. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

4. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

5. Enchantment: Awakening Wonder in an Anxious Age Katherine May Riverhead Books

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

7. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford Harmony

8. The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Charlie Mackesy HarperOne

9. Saving Time: Discovering a Life Beyond the Clock Jenny Odell Random House

10. It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism Bernie Sanders, John Nichols Crown

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Daisy Jones & the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

2. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

3. The Candy House Jennifer Egan Scribner

4. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

5. Sea of Tranquility Emily St. John Mandel Vintage

6. The Lincoln Highway Amor Towles Penguin

7. The Last Thing He Told Me Laura Dave S&S/Marysue Rucci Books

8. The Paris Apartment Lucy Foley Morrow

9. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

10. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Crying in H Mart: A Memoir Michelle Zauner Vintage

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, M.D. Penguin

4. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

5. Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents Isabel Wilkerson Random House

6. The Anthropocene Reviewed: Essays on a Human-Centered Planet John Green Dutton

7. We Don’t Know Ourselves: A Personal History of Modern Ireland Fintan O’Toole Liveright

8. Dopamine Nation: Finding Balance in the Age of Indulgence Dr. Anna Lembke Dutton

9. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

10. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, April 2. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.