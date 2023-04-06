The reckoning of middle age in ‘A Cowardly Woman No More’; hope against chaos in poetry collection ‘People Once Real’; Jason Tandon documents the ordinary with spare precision in ‘This Far North’

It can be an effort to surrender oneself to the hands of a novelist, to give oneself over to the world on the page. So when it happens immediately, when one slips into a place, an atmosphere, a mind as effortlessly as falling through space, it is worth taking note. Such is the case with the work of novelist Ellen Cooney. Her new novel, “A Cowardly Woman No More” (Coffee House), lands us in the middle of Massachusetts, where Wachusett “stood alone on the flat horizon, like a dinosaur, gorgeous out the windows of the Rose & Emerald banquet hall,” and in the mind of a woman in her middle age. The book unspools, with grace, humor, and perceptive depth, over the course of a single ordinary, extraordinary day. It is, in part, an office novel, and Cooney nails the soul-dulling absurdity of certain working lives. And it is, in part, a much stranger and more magical thing. Trisha Donahue has been passed over for a promotion; a less qualified younger man gets the job. It forces a reckoning, a face-to-face with the quiet seethe that can only be ignored for so long. “I could talk myself into believing that nothing mattered except being professional and also very good at what you do.” On the day of the annual company banquet, a series of events takes place involving a comet, unexpected visitors from the past, memories, and revelations. Cooney’s great skill as we press against the limits of the real is that we are with her in every moment; her language is unshowy, matter-of-fact, human, and she is also open — and opens us — to the inexplicable, the wild magic, the stuff we can’t make sense of all the way.

Advertisement





Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Countering chaos with hope in new poetry collection

Advertisement

There’s something burning at the center of Richard Hoffman’s new collection of poetry, “People Once Real” (Lily Poetry Review). Fury, for one thing. For the children killed with guns; for the dark and crumbling chaos of this American moment; for injustices and violations both widespread and personal. Grief, for another. For what and who’s been lost (“I miss my brothers”); for innocence; for a navigable sense of the future, “when clarity remains at least as hard and/ honesty much harder.” The flames of grief are less white-hot than fury’s, and more the sparking tangle of electrical wires snaking beneath the floor. “If you’re not a prisoner, you’re a guard,/ walking the catwalk, weighted with keys.” And so how to conceive of a future in this grave state? “Let’s leave metaphor for another day./ Here we sit facing one another, our knees/ touching, hands joined, frightened, learning/ what we need, what each of us will need to do.” The book burns, too, with love and the hope — however wearied, however tattered — that it brings. That hope, that glimmering sense that maybe something more or better is possible, raises the question of what one can do. “What is the word for the way/ the starling’s sheen and the carapace/ of the Japanese beetle seem alike?/ And if I find it will the dying stop?” Hoffman will read from the book on Wednesday, April 12, at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books in Cambridge.

Advertisement





Boston-area poet documents the ordinary with spare precision

The epigraph of Jason Tandon’s latest collection of poetry, “This Far North” (Black Lawrence), includes lines from a poem by Robert Bly called “What Did We See Today?” In some ways, the collection that follows is an extended answer to that question. Children bending cattail stems. “The sky so white/ there is no sky.” A squirrel who “snuffs the earth./ Scrapes up a nut.” A crow entangled with a cloud. “Today I saw a rainbow.” Tandon, who lives in Framingham and teaches at Boston University, does much with few words, with delicacy, precision, and occasional humor; some have a haiku quality. One called “Blue Skies, Calm Water” reads “All day long/ a beeping steamroller/ in reverse.” He reminds us there’s meaning to be found in the act of attention itself.





Coming out

“Work-Life Balance” by Aisha Franz, translated from the German by Nicholas Houde (Drawn and Quarterly)

“Hit Parade of Tears” by Izumi Suzuki, translated from the Japanese by Daniel Joseph, Sam Bett, Helen O’Horan, and David Boyd (Verso)

“Juno Loves Legs” by Karl Geary (Catapult)





Pick of the week

Rachael Imnerarity at Porter Square Books in Cambridge recommends “The Bitter Seasons’ Whip: The Complete Poems of Lee Yuk Sa” translated by Sekyo Nam Haines (Tolsun): “A frequent political prisoner in Korea during Japanese occupation, Lee Yuk Sa still found the grace and composure to pen these 36 delicate, wistful poems, which serve as a paean to the natural world of his homeland and a testament to the strength of the human spirit. Superbly translated by local poet Sekyo Nam Haines.”