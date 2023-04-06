Sebastian Barry on rescuing orphaned books

In Sebastian Barry’s new novel, “Old God’s Time,” a retired policeman retreats to a quiet, isolated life along the Irish Sea only to find the past can’t be so easily left behind when a cold case comes knocking. A novelist, playwright, and poet, Barry was named the 2018-21 Laureate for Irish Fiction. His loosely interconnected novels drawn from his ancestral past have twice been shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize. He lives in County Wicklow in a converted 19th-century rectory with his wife, the screenwriter Alison Deegan.

BARRY: There are many different sorts of reading, aren’t there? There is work reading, and then there is accidental, pure pleasure reading, when you find the novel that you absolutely feel so grateful for, and then there’s reading out of mere curiosity. At the moment, one of those would be “The Wasteland: Biography of a Poem” by Matthew Hollis. I grew up on all of that stuff. When I was traveling in the ‘80s in Europe, the two books I had with me were Eliot’s “Selected Essays” and [a collection of Pound’s shorter poems], so it’s almost nostalgic to read this book.

BOOKS: What are you reading for work?

BARRY: There are books you read because you wrote a book, aftermath reading. For that I’m reading “The Physicist and the Philosopher” by Jimena Canales. It’s about the cosmic row between the French philosopher Henri Bergson and Einstein about his theory of time. Bergson said it was of no use to human beings because we don’t have the capacity to understand time like that.

BOOKS: Do you have a book for pure pleasure?

BARRY: For absolute delight, I’m reading Michael Longley’s new collection, “The Slain Birds,” and [an Irish] poet, a young one, Seán Hewitt. His amazing book is “Tongues of Fire.”

BOOKS: Are those books typical of your reading?

BARRY: My reading is random. I wander around the bookcases and then I get a bit obsessed with Eliot or Virginia Woolf for a while, and then I’ll be gone again. The whole thing doesn’t sound very grand to me as I say it. I’ll also read the books people send me. My friend in America, Daniel Mendelsohn, who knew my father had died a year ago, recently sent me Leon Wieseltier’s “Kaddish,” an amazing book about mourning in a traditional Jewish setting. You can’t say too much about the influence of friends on your reading. Daniel also wrote a book about his father, “An Odyssey.” I had a terrible relationship with my father but that makes me a connoisseur of good father-son relationships, which “Kaddish” and “An Odyssey” mirror.

BOOKS: What kind of reader were you as a child?

BARRY: I couldn’t read until I was 7 or 8. Even to finish a book now feels like a victory, which is maybe a hangover from being that child who could neither read nor write when everyone around him could do it perfectly.

BOOKS: What were the first books you liked?

BARRY: There should be a statue of Kaye Webb, the editor of Puffin Books, the children’s book division of Penguin. She really influenced people’s reading. You’d get your pocket money and go to the local bookshop to buy a new Puffin book. It wasn’t just reading those books, but the intense and trembling pleasure of buying them.

BOOKS: How many books do you own?

BARRY: We have thousands of books. I’ve often tried to cull them, but each book will make a passionate plea for its existence. As a consequence, we had the long corridor upstairs sheathed with bookcases. The carpenter’s daughter said, “That will last them to the end of their lives.” Now, it’s jam-packed as books pour in every day like a strange tide washing around my legs.

BOOKS: What are some of the books you’ve had the longest?

BARRY: In the late 1960s the local library must have had no further use for a big load of books, and they threw them out on the beach near our house. They are wrecked because they were rained on, but I still feel like I rescued these orphan books. I’m looking at one. The book has no return date stamped on it. Nobody took it out. “The Monastery” by Walter Scott. So, there you go.