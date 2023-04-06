In these Broadway revivals, no justice for all

In different ways, “A Doll’s House,” “Parade,” and “Sweeney Todd” all invite audiences to ponder what they have to say to us today.

NEW YORK — Just a few miles from the Manhattan courthouse where Donald J. Trump was arraigned Tuesday, becoming the first sitting or former president to ever face criminal charges, a trio of first-rate Broadway revivals are thrashing out questions of justice, corruption, and the abuse of power.

Jessica Chastain delivers an exquisitely calibrated performance in “A Doll’s House" as Nora Helmer, whose legal quandary opens her eyes to the fact that her home, outwardly the picture of cozy domesticity, is in reality a soul-killing prison.

From start to finish, Amy Herzog’s streamlined adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s proto-feminist 1879 drama, directed by Jamie Lloyd, builds a sense of immediacy and this-could-be-you contemporaneity. Actually, that aura is generated before the start: For 15 minutes preceding the performance, a black-clad Chastain gazes at the audience from her seat on a slowly rotating turntable in the Hudson Theatre.

Okieriete Onaodowan and Jessica Chastain in "A Doll's House." Courtesy of "A Doll's House"

When the rest of the cast takes the stage, they, too, are dressed in black, including Arian Moayed (Stewy on “Succession”) as Torvald, Nora’s patronizing husband, and Okieriete Onaodowan as Nils Krogstad, an employee at the bank managed by Torvald who is threatening to reveal a secret Nora has carried for years.

She had forged her father’s signature on a loan document so that the ailing Torvald could take a trip with his family to Italy, a sojourn that may have saved his life. Now Nora faces legal jeopardy because women did not have the right to borrow money without their husband’s consent.

She’s trying to maneuver in a world where men make — and can arbitrarily change — the rules. One’s thoughts can’t help but turn to last year’s decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away the right to an abortion that had been law for nearly half a century.

In “A Doll’s House,” Nora has been quietly paying back the loan, even while Torvald mocks her as profligate with money and seeks to infantilize her at every turn (“Nora, you’re basically still a child,” “Just be my sweet baby bird”). When he learns of the loan, knowing it will create a scandal, Torvald berates Nora in the most vicious terms rather than stand in solidarity with her.

He gets his comeuppance at the play’s end, but instead of the famous front-door slam as Nora leaves her husband and children, this production delivers an ingenious coup de théâtre that makes the connection between Ibsen’s play and the present day unforgettably clear.

A contemporary resonance is also palpable in the revival of “Parade.” Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hansen”) delivers a vivid portrait of bafflement and anguish as Jewish pencil-factory superintendent Leo Frank, who was lynched by a Georgia mob in 1915 after he was convicted of the rape and murder of a 13-year-old employee, Mary Phagan (Erin Rose Doyle).

Micaela Diamond and Ben Platt in "Parade." Joan Marcus

With music and lyrics by a young Jason Robert Brown (“The Last Five Years,” “The Bridges of Madison County”) and a book by Alfred Uhry (“Driving Miss Daisy”), “Parade” illustrates how the poison of antisemitism coursed through and around Frank’s trial — and how elected officials in Georgia used the murder case to further their own ambitions.

Platt remains seated at a table onstage for the entirety of the intermission, his expression solemn. His unmoving presence — as some audience members hasten to use the restroom or buy snacks, while many sit watching him — drives home Leo’s solitude (apart from his supportive wife, Lucille, played by Micaela Diamond) and how completely the scales of justice are stacked against him.

“Parade” opened at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on March 16. One week later, the Anti-Defamation League announced that it had tabulated nearly 4,000 antisemitic assaults, harassment, and incidents of vandalism in the United States in 2022. That was 36 percent higher than the previous year, and the highest number since the ADL started tracking antisemitic incidents in 1979.

In the revival of “Sweeney Todd,” the Stephen Sondheim-Hugh Wheeler masterwork directed by Thomas Kail (”Hamilton,” “In the Heights”), Josh Groban brings a searing intensity to his portrayal of a bloodthirsty 19th-century London barber, grievously wronged by a corrupt monster of a judge — or, as Sweeney calls him, “a pious vulture of the law.”

Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban in "Sweeney Todd." Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman/Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerma

After having Sweeney transported to a prison colony in Australia on a trumped-up charge, the judge then rapes his wife and takes their daughter as his ward — effectively, his prisoner — and eventually seeks to marry her. While setting his sights on the judge, Sweeney finds a way to mete out his own version of justice from his barber chair — while also providing novel ingredients for the meat pies sold by Mrs. Lovett (Annaleigh Ashford, putting her peerless comic gifts to good use).

Sweeney’s barbershop caters to what are described as “fancy clients,” and in “A Little Priest,” his duet with Mrs. Lovett, Sweeney frames their collaboration — he kills the customers, she bakes them — as the fulfillment of a larger vision of social justice: “The history of the world, my love/Is those below serving those up above/How gratifying for once to know/That those above will serve those down below.”

Here in 2023, the rich just keep getting richer, literally. In January, Oxfam released its annual economic inequality report, which found that the top one percent gained almost two-thirds of all new wealth generated worldwide since 2020.

On Tuesday, another production exploring questions of justice and injustice will begin performances on Broadway: “Prima Facie.” An Olivier-winning solo play by Australian/British playwright Suzie Miller, “Prima Facie” will star Jodie Comer (the assassin Villanelle on “Killing Eve”) as Tessa, a barrister whose specialty is defending men accused of sexual assault. Then Tessa is assaulted herself, and she has to contend with the obstacles the legal system imposes on victims.

Broadway audiences have demonstrated a substantial appetite for plays and musicals that take justice as its subject. “To Kill a Mockingbird,” Aaron’s Sorkin’s adaptation of Harper Lee’s novel, was a hit. In a very different vein, the revival of Kander & Ebb’s “Chicago,” which makes dark sport of the manipulation of the justice system and the manufacture of celebrity in a 1920s murder case, is now in its 27th year on Broadway.

And “The Trump Show”? How long will it run? Judges and juries, not audiences, might end up delivering the verdict on that one.

