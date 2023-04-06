True-crime series to look back at Marathon bombings

One of Paramount+’s most popular series is, unsurprisingly, a true-crime docu-series. From Craig Turk, the co-creator of the CBS scripted series “FBI,” “FBI TRUE” features real FBI agents going back over some of their biggest cases. The first season gave us agents from the Waco siege, the Beltway sniper case, and the search for Boston mob leader Whitey Bulger.

Now comes news that the new season, which premieres next Tuesday, April 11, will open with two episodes about the Boston Marathon bombings, which was 10 years ago on April 15, 2013. The pair of half-hours will include conversations with retired special agent Richard DesLauriers, who headed the FBI investigation into the bombings, and retired special agent Nancy Aguilar, who, according to Paramount+, has never spoken on television before about her role in the investigation.