Berlusconi in ICU for lung infection after leukemia diagnosis

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is in intensive care to treat a pulmonary infection that’s linked to chronic leukemia, according to doctors at a hospital in Milan.
The 86-year-old media tycoon has been suffering from leukemia for some time, but the disease is not in an acute phase, his doctors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri at the San Raffaele hospital said in a note Thursday, revealing the condition for the first time.
The Forza Italia party leader is lucid and awake, according to newspaper Corriere della Sera.
Berlusconi’s Forza Italia party is a junior partner in Giorgia Meloni’s government coalition. His business interests span from real estate to publishing and finance. His family holding company, Fininvest, also has a stake in mid-sized Italian bank Banca Mediolanum.
Before becoming a politician in 1994, Berlusconi founded MediaForEurope, formerly known as Mediaset, Italy’s first privately owned free television broadcasting service.
Should his condition worsen, the future of the party may be at risk. It would likely not impact the stability of Meloni’s cabinet, however, given her broad majority and the likelihood that most of Berlusconi’s lawmakers would remain within her coalition.
Berlusconi is Italy’s longest-serving prime minister, having ruled for more than nine years at the head of four different cabinets.
Despite a career plagued by sex scandals, blunders, accusations of corruption and mafia links, and his close ties to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Berlusconi and his party have remained fixtures of Italian politics.
—With assistance from Flavia Rotondi.