Berlusconi in ICU for lung infection after leukemia diagnosis

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is in intensive care to treat a pulmonary infection that’s linked to chronic leukemia, according to doctors at a hospital in Milan.

The 86-year-old media tycoon has been suffering from leukemia for some time, but the disease is not in an acute phase, his doctors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri at the San Raffaele hospital said in a note Thursday, revealing the condition for the first time.

The Forza Italia party leader is lucid and awake, according to newspaper Corriere della Sera.