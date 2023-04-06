British regulators probing Amazon’s purchase of iRobot

British antitrust regulators have started investigating Amazon’s purchase of Bedford-based robot vacuum maker iRobot, adding further scrutiny to the $1.7 billion deal. The Competition and Markets Authority said Thursday that it’s considering whether the deal will result in a “substantial lessening of competition” within the United Kingdom. In an initial step, the UK watchdog invited comments on the deal from “any interested party.” The acquisition is already facing a review in the United States by the Federal Trade Commission amid worries about Amazon’s growing market power. Consumer groups had voiced concerns after the deal was announced last year that it would further the e-commerce giant’s dominance in the smart home market. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Honda recalling older SUVs because of rust caused by road salt

Honda is recalling nearly 564,000 older small SUVs because road salt can cause the frame to rust and rear suspension parts to come loose. The recall covers certain CR-Vs from 2007 through 2011 that were sold or registered in states where salt is used to clear roads in the winter. US safety regulators say in documents posted Thursday that salt can accumulate and cause corrosion, and the rear trailing arm can detach. That can cause drivers to lose control, increasing the risk of a crash. Rear trailing arms connect the rear axle to the chassis. The recalled CR-Vs were either sold or registered in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Washington, D.C. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TECH

Executive Bob Lee stabbed to death on San Francisco street

Bob Lee, a tech executive and investor who was instrumental in creating the mobile payment service Cash App, was fatally stabbed on the street in San Francisco on Tuesday, according to his family. The San Francisco Police Department said it responded to a call about a stabbing in the Rincon Hill neighborhood about 2:35 a.m. on Tuesday. Police did not initially identify the victim, a 43-year-old man with “apparent stab wounds,” who died at a hospital. But KPIX, the local CBS affiliate, reported that friends of Lee said he was the victim, which was confirmed Wednesday morning on Facebook by his father, Rick Lee of Miami, as well as public officials. — NEW YORK TIMES

RETAIL

Walmart to add EV charging stations

Walmart Inc. plans to add thousands of electric-vehicle charging stations by 2030, saying the move will make it easier for US motorists to pivot away from cars powered by fossil fuels. The expansion will add to the retailer’s existing network of 1,300 fast-charging stations at 280 locations, Vishal Kapadia, Walmart’s senior vice president of energy transformation, said in a statement Thursday. Walmart didn’t say how many charging stations it would build, but the company has about 4,700 US stores plus 600 Sam’s Club locations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

Chipotle sues Sweetgreen over burrito bowl

Sweetgreen’s “Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl” menu item infringes the trademarks owned by fast-casual chain Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., a lawsuit filed in California federal court said. The bowl, which the salad restaurant chain launched on March 30, copies the name and branding of Chipotle’s burrito bowls and is likely to cause consumer confusion, according to the complaint, which was filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California. Chipotle said Sweetgreen’s online advertising for the burrito bowl features the word “Chipotle” as a source-identifying trademark by leading with the word and capitalizing the first letter, and occasionally all the letters. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Property taxes up in South and West, but still less than the Northeast

Property taxes increased twice as fast last year than in 2021 in the United States, with many areas in the South and West increasing by more than the national average. Even after the gains, single-family-home property taxes remain much lower in the Sun Belt than in the Northeast, according to a report released by real estate data firm Attom on Thursday. On average, people in Florida paid less than $4,100 a year on property taxes in 2022 — not even half the bill for a typical New Jersey resident. In that state’s Essex and Bergen counties, the charge per homeowner exceeded $13,000 — more than $1,000 a month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LUXURY

Hermes’ market value soars, boosted by post-COVID shopping

Hermes, the maker of the iconic Birkin handbag, soared past €200 billion ($218 billion) in market value for the first time ever this week, surpassing Swiss drug maker Novartis. The stock has been rallying along with other luxury shares this year, as investors see the sector as capable of withstanding an economic downturn, especially as China’s post-COVID recovery revives demand for high-end designer items. Hermes shares have rallied about 30 percent so far in 2023. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates are down for a fourth week

The average long-term US mortgage rate dipped for the fourth straight week, a good sign for potential home buyers and a real estate market that’s been mostly cold since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates more than a year ago. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate dipped to 6.28 percent from 6.32 percent the previous week. The average rate last year at this time was 4.72 percent. The average long-term mortgage rate hit 7.08 percent in the fall — a two-decade high. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

UK tries ‘early Fridays’ to lure Gen Z workers

UK employers desperate to recruit and retain Gen Z workers are increasingly offering “early finish Fridays” in a bid to fill vacant roles amid an ongoing staff shortage crisis. Online jobs portal Adzuna has seen a sharp increase in postings offering shorter days on Friday, effectively meaning workers can start their weekends a few hours earlier. There were 1,426 job ads on the site citing “early finish Friday” this March, compared to only 583 in the same month five years earlier — before the COVID-19 pandemic upended working life. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CONVENIENCE STORES

Owner of 7-Eleven looking at options

Seven & i Holdings Co., the owner of the 7-Eleven convenience store chain, said it will consider strategic options, including spinoffs and public listings, as it seeks to boost shareholder returns in response to activist fund ValueAct Capital Management LP’s questions about its conglomerate structure. The investor is pushing Seven & i to narrow its business focus to 7-Eleven, which it said could become a global champion as a convenience store franchise and boost the company’s value. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Stellantis to make electric Ram trucks in US

Stellantis plans to manufacture an all-electric version of its popular Ram truck at a factory in the United States, according to its chief executive. The company, which owns the Jeep and Ram brands, will announce the production location soon, CEO Carlos Tavares told reporters Wednesday on the sidelines of the New York auto show. He did not provide further details. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

