‘The city is open for business’: A chat with Boston’s new director of tourism John Borders IV

The Dorchester native (and now Roslindale resident) previously served in a range of jobs, from working with the Celtics to the Deval Patrick administration. Now Borders is exploring how to make Boston more interesting for out-of-towners returning to the city, as well as for people who already live here, of course. He has already planted seeds for activities and events across the 23 neighborhoods, though ask about future plans and his lips tighten up.

John Borders IV took the helm of the Mayor’s Office of Tourism, Entertainment, and Sports in late January, nearly three years after the pandemic brought travel to a standstill.

One thing is for sure, he said, “The city is open for business.”

The Globe chatted with Borders about his priorities and where he would take a Boston tourist himself.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Tell us about yourself and your vision for this role.

My heart has always been to leverage for betterment, whether that be in my previous roles at the governor’s office, the Celtics, an ed-tech firm, or business development consulting. In this job, I need to figure out how to bridge the gap for minority communities and make service my North Star. Tourism, sports, and entertainment is unique in that everybody loves to have a good time, and everybody needs to have a good time. So what does that look like, especially coming out of COVID?

What does it look like?

I’m trying to — along with an amazing staff — think about the local, national, and international angle of tourism, sports, and entertainment. If I had a matrix on one wall, what would each cube be filled in with? What are the priority spots? And how does this align with the mayor’s vision?

What I realize is that the city needs to serve people from the top down. Let’s not just think about the major billion dollar, revenue-generating businesses, but [neighborhood and rec sports], too. Or athletics at Boston Public Schools. Or the neighborhoods that have been historically overlooked.

This messaging around amplifying Boston neighborhoods beyond downtown is something city officials have brought up for a while. But from your seat, at the beginning of your tenure, what does that actually look like?

Boston has not always been the most welcoming city for certain demographics. I want that to change. So I’m going to do my part to ensure that our office is leaning into that in terms of representation, leadership, and access. That means building a relationship between the city and local entrepreneurs and solo-preneurs that we never had and raising our hand more to support community events across the city. There’s cool stuff already happening. How do we pour gas on it? How do we scale it?

For example, Thaddeus Miles runs a 5K in Roxbury, [The Road to Wellness]. It’s a one-day thing. We should wrap around that idea. Instead of him just doing a Saturday event, how do we do a Sunday wellness day? Then you got a whole weekend of wellness sponsored by the City of Boston.

That’s an interesting idea. But tourism and business travel are down since the pandemic hit. What’s the plan to get people to these events when they’re happening?

Numbers are almost at 80 percent of what they were pre-COVID when you think of travel into Boston. So from what I hear, things are closer than they’ve ever been to return. There’s definitely optimism.

But it starts locally versus us solely relying on out-of-Massachusetts money coming into the city. How are we [supporting] local businesses? We’re working on a local campaign to push people outside of their neighborhood. That may be something as easy as leaning into restaurant week with a challenge to eat at three neighborhoods you’ve never been to. If you live in West Roxbury, go to Roxbury for dinner. If you live in Mattapan, go to Brighton. If you live in Allston, go to Jamaica Plain or Eastie. Go to the other side. Take the ride.

So, focusing on the folks who are already here?

Yeah, there are so many young people who call Boston home for the majority of the year, too. How do we ensure that the city is safe, fun, and accessible for them? It’s like, a house party? Cool. Major night out in Southie? Cool. But you have to give them something else to do.

And that should span all demographics. I’m a father of three young kids. If my family wants to go out, where are we going? It’s a Friday night, and we can grab pizza and go bowling. But if we want to do something later, what is there? A late-night roller-skating rink, maybe? I don’t know exactly what that looks like yet, but I want to create more activities that Boston residents can take advantage of.

What else are you thinking about?

There are also some large-scale things we’re going after: NBA All-Star weekend, the NFL Draft, Major League Baseball All-Star, major conferences and conventions, music festivals, film festivals. We got the World Cup coming in 2026. The 250th anniversary of the nation is soon.

These are going to be major revenue drivers for the city. When you talk about closing the wealth gap and creating equity, who is going to benefit from the millions of dollars that these events bring? And how are we going to prepare ourselves to receive the influx of people that are going to want to be a part of it all in the Commonwealth, and specifically here in Boston?

Okay, last question: If someone is coming to spend the weekend with you in Boston, what is on the itinerary?

Oh, we’re going to a game. Then you got to walk Newbury Street and bring people downtown.

When it comes to food, I grew up off Blue Hill Ave. — not far away from Franklin Field — so I’m biased. If you have a taste for West Indian food, there are a number of spots I love. If you want to stay on Blue Hill Ave., Merengue Restaurant. A cigar in Charlestown at Tangierino. Hue, [a new restaurant in the Copley Square Hotel], just opened downtown, too, and it’s unreal.

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.