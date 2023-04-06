8 Mass. residents named Guggenheim fellows

The John Simon Guggenheim Foundation has announced this year’s fellowship winners. A “Guggenheim” is one of the most sought-after honors in academe and culture. Eight of this year’s 171 recipients are Massachusetts residents.

Kapwani Kiwanga, a Canadian native, is an artist working in video, installation, sound, and performance. She’s currently a fellow at Harvard’s Radcliffe Institute.

Christina Seely, a photographer, integrates science, sound, and design in her work. She teaches at Dartmouth.

Susanna Siegel teaches at Harvard, where she’s Edgar Pierce professor of philosophy. Her most recent book is “The Rationality of Perception” (2017).

Ronitt Rubinfeld is Edwin Sibley Webster professor of electrical engineering and computer science at MIT. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and a member of the National Academy of Sciences.

Two of this year’s fellows live in Newton.

Eun Young Lee, an Auburndale resident, teaches at Boston Conservatory at Berklee, where she’s associate professor of composition.

Bonnie Honig, whose most recent book is “A Feminist Theory of Refusal” (2021), is a Waban resident. She teaches at Brown University, where she’s Nancy Duke Lewis professor of modern culture and media and political science.

This year’s two remaining Massachusetts Guggenheim recipients live in Northampton.

Gretchen Gerzina is professor of English and Paul Murray Kendall chair in biography at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. According to her website, she’s “writing a memoir about growing up mixed race in Springfield,” where she spent much of her childhood.

Amber Bemak at last year's BFI London Film Festival. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for BFI

Amber Bemak is a filmmaker. Her most recent documentary is about the Mexican performance artist Guillermo Gómez-Peña.





Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.