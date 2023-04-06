Allston favorites Our Fathers and Deep Ellum return in new locations

Jeremy Sewall and Shore Gregory launch their fourth location of Row 34 in Kendall Square (314 Main St.). on Friday, April 7. The restaurant/raw bar has tentacles throughout the region, with locations in Boston, Burlington, and Portsmouth, N.H. Dig into beer-steamed mussels, fried fish, and lobster roe pasta on the 40-seat patio.

Openings : Joia Restaurant & Lounge opens inside the Harborside Inn (185 State St.) on Friday, April 21. Ex- Trattoria Il Panino manager Gianmarco Rinaldi will serve classics like seafood spaghetti, lobster fettucine, spaghetti carbonara, mushroom ravioli, and calamari, plus a full breakfast menu starting at 6 a.m. Visit the late-night lounge Thursday through Saturday until 1 a.m.

Medium Rare opens at the Encore Boston Harbor in Everett next week (1 Broadway), the casual sibling of their steakhouse, Rare. Toast your winnings with grilled cheese and smoked bacon with a side of fries in béarnaise sauce.

And fans of the late, lamented Allston hangout hideaway Deep Ellum have a reason to toast: It’s back, now in Waltham (467 Moody St.). For 13 years, until 2020, it was the place for sumptuous gastropub snacks and cocktails. Settle in with an all-day menu of meat and cheese boards, poutine, a pickle plate, bratwurst, and an impressive array of $12-or-so cocktails. It’s open daily from 11:30 a.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon on Sunday.

Coming soon: Our Fathers will open in the Fenway this spring (1301 Boylston St.), replacing Tasty Burger, which is moving up the block. This is a comeback for the Allston deli, which closed in 2022. Owner Dave Dubois (who also runs Tasty Burger) says that this version will be less deli-oriented. The original specialized in matzo ball soup, potato pancakes, and hand-cut corned beef sandwiches. This one will serve corned beef and pastrami. However: “I don’t want to say the word ‘deli,’” Dubois says. “We’ll have nicer sandwiches, beer, and wine.”

SAVR™ is slated to open at The St. Regis Residences in the Seaport (150 Seaport Blvd.) by June. The 300-seat waterfront space has a wraparound terrace, where you can enjoy fried oysters, beef carpaccio, lobster potstickers, clam tagliatelle, and a variety of steaks.

And in sporty news, our friends at Boston.com report that The Fours will soon become Scores (166 Canal St.), a game-day bar serving tater tot poutine and flatbreads named for Boston sports legends, all beneath the shadow of 33 big-screen TVs. It’s slated to open in late April.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.