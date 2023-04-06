The best-tasting drinks to order on a plane

“Flying can reduce our senses due to cabin pressure, dry air, and even the plane engine noise,” he explained. “Decreased senses can cause food and drinks to be dull or bland.”

But, according to Anton Radchenko, founder of AirAdvisor , some drinks taste better than others at 30,000 feet. Radchenko’s specialty is helping people get money back from airlines when their flights are canceled or delayed, but he also seems to possess a keen knowledge of how altitude affects our taste buds.

One of the few remaining “luxuries” (quotes added to denote irony) of air travel is the beverage trolley. Passengers begin involuntarily salivating like a pack of Pavlov’s puppies when they hear the magical question, “Would you like something to drink?”

To assist with your beverage-making decisions, we’re sharing Radchenko’s libation expertise. Here’s his list of the six best-tasting drinks on a plane.

TOMATO JUICE

The inflight love of tomato juice is completely grounded in science. In 2010, Lufthansa commissioned German scientists to research why passengers order so much tomato juice. What they found is that lower air pressure, plus drier air, interferes with our senses of taste and smell.

“It’s like having a cold,” said Florian Mayer, the research team’s leader. “When you have a cold all your nasal mucous swells up, and you have reduced odor and taste perception.”

As a result, travelers have a desire for saltier and bolder flavors. In their research, the German scientists found that people preferred the taste of tomato juice in the air. With or without vodka is entirely up to you.

GINGER ALE

People with motion sickness usually ask for ginger ale to help soothe their stomachs, but depending on the brand, it may not contain much ginger. Canada Dry has been sued over claims that there isn’t enough ginger in its ale. The company settled one of its lawsuits by paying the ginger-craving victim $200,000. The lesson here is to look for Seagram’s ginger ale, or another brand, as an option. But even if the ingredients of the beverage aren’t helping with nausea, the memory associated with the taste, which is usually accompanied by dry toast, hugs, and days off from work, might be reassuring enough to help.

If all else fails, watching the bubbles in ginger ale can be hypnotic.

GINGER BEER

If the airline has ginger beer, try ordering it instead of ginger ale. It will have more ginger to battle your motion sickness. Remember, your taste buds and sinuses are diminished, so if you find it too sharp or strong on land, it may be more agreeable on the plane. Radchenko suggests ordering a Moscow Mule, which is ginger beer and vodka, because you’ll get a lime, adding vitamin C to the mix. Or, you could just ask for a ginger beer with a lime.

SCOTCH AND SODA

Scotch and soda? Really?

“Due to the smokiness of the scotch, a scotch and soda can taste just as delicious in the air as on the ground,” Radchenko said.

We’ll pass on the scotch and soda and instead look at what happens when folks get boozy in the air. While the myth that you can get drunk faster on a plane than on the ground has been (mostly) debunked, there are some other factors at play. Alcohol is a diuretic, which means you’ll be queuing for the restroom more frequently. Never good if you’re in the window seat. Water is preferable to keep yourself from getting completely dried out. Also, unlike alcohol, drinking too much water has never been the cause of inflight fights or nastiness.

One more quick point on alcohol: you can bring it in your carry-on (3.4 ounces or less), but you can’t drink it while on the plane. It is illegal to drink your own alcohol in flight. That’s not an airline policy; it’s actually the law.

Anton Radchenko, founder of AirAdvisor, recommends blending juices to create a mocktail, or ordering seltzer water and juice and mixing them. The Boston Globe/Globe Freelance

JUICE

It’s not just tomato juice that’s popular on a plane. If your taste buds are diminished, you’ll likely be craving flavor. Radchenko recommends blending juices to create a mocktail, or ordering seltzer water and juice and mixing them.

WATER

Drinking water is beneficial, but there are places where you shouldn’t drink water from, and one of them is from the tap on a plane. US federal law requires airlines to provide safe drinking water, but a 2019 study by Hunter College NYC Food Policy Center and dietdectective.com found that most major airlines scored low on water quality, with many testing positive for contaminants such as E. coli.

The study recommended that passengers never drink water on a plane that isn’t served in a sealed bottle. It also recommended passengers not drink coffee or tea made onboard and bring hand sanitizer rather than wash their hands in the airplane’s restroom.

Suddenly that scotch and soda is sounding good.

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.