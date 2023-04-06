Hooked up with my property manager

Q. I just turned 60. I hooked up with this guy recently, and everything was fine until everyone stuck there nose into it, which caused him to put a stop to it. The hardest part is that he lives and works in the complex (he’s the property manager).

He says he cares about me, and I have very strong feelings for him. I have told him I’m still attracted to him.

It was my birthday this month and he gave me a nice big hug; it felt so good when he did it. He told me he didn’t want a relationship with anyone, I told him I have never asked for one. All I asked from him is respect, honesty, and trust. I’m frustrated.

FELL FOR SOMEONE IN THE BUILDING

A. You say you want respect, honesty, and trust. At the very least, he gave you honesty.

This man told you that your short affair had to end for two reasons. Both are important, so read carefully. The first problem is that he doesn’t want a relationship with anyone. That’s the most important fact to accept. Even if this were an easy experience to pursue, he would decline. He’s not open to love or more hooking up right now.

The second issue is how “everyone stuck their nose into it.” You didn’t say who “everyone” is, but I assume it’s his employer, other residents, maybe his co-workers. If your relationship puts him in a precarious position at his job, that’s no good. Also, he lives there. Perhaps he wants to draw some boundaries so he can keep life simple. That’s understandable.

The problem is that you hooked up to begin with. You both blurred those lines, and now things feel complicated. But they’re not — because you know the simple answer here. This situation will get better if you set your own boundaries. You can keep your distance and come in and out of your building without hope for more attention — or hugs. It will hurt, but after a while it will feel routine. There is no confusion here, only the need to accept that it’s over.

Start looking for intimacy elsewhere. He won’t offer more.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

I’m sorry you feel rejected, letter writer. It stings, but this man is being straightforward. Practicing acceptance is really the only thing you can do. Now hold your head up high and get back out there.

PENSEUSE





If you did “fall for him” then he’s definitely doing the right thing. You wouldn’t be happy with casual for very long and he told you he doesn’t want a relationship with anybody.

THEREALALMIGHTY–ZEESUS





It sounds like he is giving you what you asked of him — respect, honesty, and trust. You just don’t like the form it took. You’d be best to let this fade and find someone else who can give you the relationship you seek.

SUNALSORISES





How did everyone get involved after one hookup? Which one of you blabbed? Either way, it’s not good, and I’m not surprised he wanted to backpedal. Take this as a one-time fun thing but move on from it. Don’t get involved with someone in your building, especially someone who works there. It’ll just become a fishbowl with no privacy.

DANGLEPARTICIPLE

Sounds like he made the right choice to keep his distance given that he works on site and you said people found out. He could probably lose his job and housing (most likely free) for continuing a relationship with you. Leave this man alone and enjoy the memories of your hookup. Find someone to date who doesn’t live and work in your building.

BKLYNMOM





Listen to Meredith. This brief affair is over, and it won’t restart. It sounds like he’s a stand-up guy and doesn’t want to hurt you or lie to you. Keep your distance from him, even if you have to go out of your way to do that.

FREEADVICEFORYOU

