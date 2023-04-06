Spanish art at Harvard, a new airport terminal in Missouri, and a backpack full of handy features

Wander through an impressive collection of Spanish colonial paintings and other works at the Harvard Art Museums’ latest exhibit, on show through July 30 in the special exhibitions gallery: “From the Andes to the Caribbean: American Art from the Spanish Empire.” See paintings of religious and secular subjects from present-day Bolivia, Cuba, Ecuador, Peru, Puerto Rico, and Venezuela, and design objects made with Cuban and Honduran mahogany, Mexican cochineal, and Peruvian silver. The exhibition, organized by associate curator of American art Horace D. Ballard, features 26 works from the Carl and Marilynn Thoma Foundation (a private collection of 17th- to 19th-century paintings from South America and the Caribbean), in addition to 18th-century wood furniture and silver tableware from Harvard’s collections and samples of pigments and metals from the Straus Center for Conservation and Technical Studies. Add to that a 1729 volume of “The English Pilot,” English sea atlases that chart the major ports and cities in the Americas, and a 1787 French text that explains the production of the pigment carmine, the manufacture of which was closely guarded by the Spanish — both on loan from Harvard collections. Don’t miss the free 30-minute gallery talks on April 20 and May 11 or one-hour exhibition tours May 7, June 4, and July 16 — all led by Ballard. Rosario I. Granados, an art of the Spanish Americas curator at the University of Texas at Austin, will also give a free public lecture on April 13. Free admission to the Harvard Art Museums on Sundays. www.harvardartmuseums.org/andestocaribbean

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Kansas City International Airport just unveiled a new airport facility — three old terminals replaced by one state-of-the-art terminal. Jeff Roberts

THERE

Advertisement

Check out Missouri’s new airport terminal

Kansas City International Airport just unveiled a new airport facility — three old terminals replaced by one state-of-the-art terminal — with a host of upgrades and features including a sensory room, a family play zone, the Kansas City Air Travel Experience, which is an air simulation room for first-time or nervous fliers, and three times the number of toilets than previously offered (including gender-neutral and family restrooms). It has also incorporated boarding bridges with glass walls to boost the amount of natural light, provide airfield views and, with luck, help minimize flight anxiety. The two-story building devotes one level to departures and the other level to arrivals and has a new 6,219-space parking lot. About 240 Kansas City-area firms — including 133 local minority- and women-owned firms — worked on the five-year, $1.5 billion project. The new terminal received LEED Gold certification and features locally sourced materials, electric charging stations for personal and commercial vehicles, efficient lighting, and top-notch air quality systems. JetBlue, Delta, and American Airlines fly nonstop between Boston and Kansas City.

Advertisement

Matador’s new GlobeRider 45 travel backpack uses the same rugged nylon and mesh materials found in performance backpacks (made from high-quality recycled materials to boot), while adding its own creative design and features. Matador

EVERYWHERE

A travel backpack full of clever features

Matador’s new GlobeRider 45 travel backpack uses the same rugged nylon and mesh materials found in performance backpacks (made from high-quality recycled materials to boot), while adding its own creative design and features. The 45-liter clamshell-style bag has a deep main compartment that’s great for bulky items (with an adjustable bungee for holding those items in place) and a mid-size zippered compartment for storing shoes, toiletry bag, and clothes. Two tucked-away zippered pockets on the inner side of the main compartment and another zippered mesh pouch can hold precious items in safe spots. On the outside of this carry on-compliant backpack, you’ll find a padded compartment (with a heavy-duty zipper) for stashing a laptop, a stretchy mesh pouch on the front for holding a jacket, book, or snack, and a spacious “admin pocket” for keeping headphones, a battery charger, documents, and other travel essentials within easy reach. The GlobeRider has a tall mesh water bottle holder on one side, above which is a zippered pocket for keys, a wallet, or other small items. A distinctive and extra-cool feature: Stash the hip belt and shoulder straps behind zippered flaps on the back of the pack — great for getting straps out of the way for checking the bag or storing in an overhead bin; one of these flaps hides a secret passport-size pocket. The GlobeRider also has an internal aluminum framestay that helps the bag maintain its rigidity and distribute weight when its fully loaded, numerous grab handles and lash points on the outside, and an overall solid feel. $350. www.matadorup.com

Advertisement

KARI BODNARCHUK

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.