Trying to find the best food in Tucson is a fool’s errand. It’s all so good.

In fact, this Arizona city is the first place in the country to be named a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, recognized for its rich culinary heritage, dating back some 4,000 years. It has one of the most diverse and vibrant culinary scenes in the country, showcasing Mexican and Native American traditions.

TUCSON — It was a fool’s errand. We knew it from the start. What’s the best restaurant in Tucson? Polite folks would rattle off a hefty list of their favorites when we asked. But most scoffed at us for requesting a difficult answer to a stupid (naïve?) question. Surely you jest, their expressions said.

“Our city has lots of award-winning restaurants, including three James Beard Award winners, but our focus on indigenous and ethnic cuisine really stands out,” says Cindy Aguilar, director of communications for Visit Tucson.

It’s home to the oldest Mexican restaurant in the country and the self-dubbed and proudly proclaimed Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food (north of the border).

El Guero Canelo is famous for its Sonoran hot dogs, and is a James Beard award winner for American Classics. Pamela Wright

Also known as The Old Pueblo, Tucson sits in a lush valley where the Santa Cruz and Rillito rivers converge, surrounded by the Sonoran Desert and five mountain ranges. The downtown is vibrant, and the nearby area of protected preserves and national parks is an outdoor lover’s paradise. And its history is rich. The area is one of the oldest continually inhabited areas in North America. It was home to the Hohokam Indians, 4,000 years before Spanish missionaries and soldiers arrived in the late 1600s. In 1775, Tucson was founded by the Spanish as a military fort, and in 1854, the United States secured the northern part of the state of Sonora, which is now Arizona. During the Old West era, this wild frontier town, filled with battling ranchers, miners, and Apache Indians, also became notorious for outlaw holdups and shoot-outs.

We were armed when we rolled into town, with curiosity and appetites. We checked into the Citizen Hotel Tucson in convenient downtown location, a quirky boutique housed in a former newspaper building and dubbed as Tucson’s only wine hotel. The lobby is cramped with vintage décor, a nod to its historic setting. The rooms, named for local wine varietals, were a contrasting surprise: bright, modern and minimalistic with tall ceilings, Arizona clay walls, light woods, soaking tubs and walk-in showers. The small lobby bar is known to savvy locals for its handcrafted cocktails and fine-tuned wine selection, and it’s where we ended up most nights, chatting up the regulars while enjoying a glass of local wine.

Chef-owner Maria Mazon’s food at BOCA is creative, freshly made Sonoran, Mexican, fare. Her salsas are top sellers. Pamela Wright

Our plane into Tucson through Minneapolis (there are no direct flights from Boston) was late, but we made it in time for dinner at Charro Steak & Del Rey, which was still bustling on a late Tuesday night. We had tableside guacamole, salmon with charred chilis, and aged prime rib, rubbed with smoked ancho and served with chile verde mashed potatoes.

Rise and shine! Today, our mission was to eat as much as we could along The Best 23 Miles of Mexican Food.

“It’s Tucson’s unofficial food trail, which zigzags through a 23-square-mile area of the city,” says Aguilar. “The area on and around South 12th Avenue has the highest concentration of Mexican restaurants, but the trail also includes the downtown area, parts of Midtown and North Tucson.” In other words, Mom and Pop Mexican restaurants and food trucks are all over this city.

Early in the morning, we strolled the Tucson Botanical Gardens, a sweet little 5.5-acre patch of greenery in busy midtown. It was a perfect way to begin a day, walking through an impressive collection of plants spread across a variety of themed gardens, including a rose garden, herb garden, shade garden, and cactus and succulent garden. Side note: they have a great gift shop and a little café on site.

We made it to BOCA when the doors opened, quickly ordered the salsa flight (made fresh everyday), and settled in for the first of our 23 miles of Mexican food. BOCA chef-owner Maria Mazon is a powerhouse, a James Beard semifinalist and Top Chef contestant. And her food — creative, freshly made Sonoran, Mexican, fare — is delicious. We sampled an assortment of tacos, including a vibrant citrus-marinated chicken, and the Al Pastor with pork simmered in pineapple juice with achiote and chile guajillo. It was a perfect start to our food de force tour.

El Guero Canelo was our next stop, famous for its Sonoran hot dogs, and a James Beard award winner for American Classics. Owner Daniel Contreras was born in Magdalena, Sonora, and opened his first hot dog stand in Tucson in 1993. We went for the classic: a dog wrapped in bacon topped with beans, onions, diced tomatoes, mayo, mustard, and jalapeno, and served in thick, soft buns that Contreras ships from his bakery in Magdalena. It was a hedonistic, piled high, delicious mess of a meal.

Rollies Mexican Patio is known for its rolled tacos. Pamela Wright

Could we stomach more? Oh, yes, on we went to Rollies Mexican Patio for their popular rolled tacos. We opted for the birria and potato rollies, and were not disappointed. (Although by this time, we were stuffed to the max.)

We could have reasonably skipped dinner that evening, but we didn’t. Instead, we dined at BATA, a bustling, contemporary restaurant that is veggie-focused and dedicated to locally sourced ingredients, with a huge menu of small plates. The space is modern with high ceilings, industrial-style lighting, wood and metal accents, and a large open kitchen. We shared plates of spicy albacore, roasted winter squash with whipped feta, smoky rabbit carnitas, and grilled mushrooms with roasted sunchokes.

We had a couple more days to explore Tucson and its surroundings. One morning, we had breakfast at Cup Café at Hotel Congress, a longtime local favorite, with hearty, homemade fare (don’t pass up the rich, creamy, cheese-y cast iron baked eggs!) The historic 1919 Hotel Congress is worth a stop, dubbed Tucson’s most unique hotel. This is where gangster and bank robber John Dillinger was captured in 1934, and every nook and cranny of the historic hotel has a story. Grab a drink in the famous Tiger’s Tap Room, and consider attending a concert at Club Congress, one of the top places in the city to hear live music.

Colorful Mexican art is everywhere in Tucson, like this mural at Rollie’s Mexican Patio. Pamela Wright

One day we visited Mission Garden, a living outdoor agriculture museum that traces the culinary influences of the native peoples of Tucson, and spent the afternoon at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, a wonderful 98-acre indoor-outdoor museum, with live animal shows, touch tanks, gardens, walking trails, and more.

On our last evening in Tucson, we checked into the sprawling and luxe JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort, with three golf courses, spa and fitness center, two pools, a bar with some 150 tequilas, restaurants, outdoor terrace, hiking trails, and sweeping scenic views of the Catalina Mountains and the Sonoran Desert. We grabbed seats on the terrace for the nightly sunset ritual: the reading of a local legend ending with a complimentary tequila toast.

Arriba, Abajo, al Centro, al Dentro, Salud!

