18-year-old Angus Abercrombie wins his bid to become Town Meeting member in Belmont

There were “a lot of high fives” when Abercrombie learned he had earned a place on Belmont’s legislative body while sitting in his old elementary school for a reading of the vote results Tuesday night, he said.

After knocking on every door in his precinct (and visiting about 200 houses twice), Abercrombie received 544 votes — the most votes of the 15 candidates in his precinct and the second most of the 104 people in contested races across the town, according to preliminary election results .

Angus Abercrombie, the 18-year-old college freshman who ran to be a Town Meeting representative in Belmont, successfully secured a definitive win in the town’s local elections Tuesday.

“They got to my name, and he started with a five, which he hadn’t done for anyone else,” Abercrombie said. “That was when I knew we had something special.”

Following his victory, Abercrombie received an outpouring of support and congratulations from fellow candidates and other local elected officials who had followed his campaign for months. Abercrombie thanked his parents, mentors, and campaign volunteers in a Twitter thread after the election was called for him Tuesday.

The next few weeks will be a whirlwind for Abercrombie as he finishes finals at Emerson College and simultaneously prepares for the upcoming Town Meeting session, in which he will weigh in and vote on town issues regarding walkability and accessibility, school budgeting, zoning codes, and more.

“I’ll have to think long and hard about what else in town government needs changing,” Abercrombie said.

Looking to the future, Abercrombie doesn’t have a path charted for the presidency just yet — he’s focused on serving his community and making a difference at the local level.

“I just want to be in a role where I’m making change and I can walk down the street and see people I’ve helped,” he said. “That is what defines meaningful work to me.”

