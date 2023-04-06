African antelope eludes police dragnet in Ludlow after escaping zoo a week ago

Mary, a one-horned, eland antelope who usually lives at Lupa Zoo, escaped her paddock at least a week ago after a storm knocked down the fence, zoo director Wally Lupa said. Police and zoo authorities have been playing cat and mouse — or leopard and antelope — all week with the creature running through Ludlow, Wilbraham, Palmer, and Belchertown.

Authorities are still searching for an African antelope named Mary around Ludlow, Mass., after a standoff before sunrise Thursday ended with her evading a police dragnet.

07Antelope - Mary (left) lying with her mate, George, at Lupa Zoo. The one-horned eland antelope is still on the loose after she escaped over the weekend. (Credit: Wally Lupa)

Lupa said Thursday morning that he had been up since a little after midnight, when he got a phone call that police had spotted Mary in an unoccupied Wilbraham farmhouse. Lupa said he rushed to the scene, but by the time he arrived — trailer in tow — the antelope had taken off into the woods.

A little over an hour later, he said, Mary was seen along a “main road” between Palmer and Wilbraham. Around 2 a.m., she was spotted along Ventura Street, where police circled the beast for about two hours before losing her again.

Sergeant Brian Shameklis of the Ludlow Police Department said officers tried to corner Mary along the base of a steep ridge, but she “just shot right up the hill, to everyone’s surprise.”

“This is fairly unique for us,” Shameklis said with a laugh. “It’s a slippery, large creature, that’s for sure.”

After the animal escaped Thursday, Lupa slept in his car so he could stay close in case another call came through.

“We could see [her], but for a thousand pounds, [she’s] very agile,” Lupa said. “It’s just a matter of getting [her] to stop for a couple minutes.”

Sergeant Shameklis said dispatchers first received a call about Mary around 2 p.m. March 30, when a resident watched her stroll through their backyard. Lupa believes that the antelope has been living off “hay and scraps” in the woods and on local farms.

Elands inhabit grasslands, mountains, and woodlands across Africa’s southern horn. The African Wildlife Foundation says Elands are the world’s largest antelope, known for their endurance.

Lupa said Mary can run at nearly 30 miles per hour, and maintain speeds above 20 miles per hour for extended runs, making her especially difficult to track.

Lupa recalls Mary’s escape with frustration. After the antelope fled her enclosure, she slipped out the zoo’s main gate when keepers arrived the morning after the storm, Lupa said. He said the zoo’s nearly 20-acre site is enclosed in a 10-foot fence.

“We weren’t thinking in that minute that something was out, and someone drives in, [she] walks out,” he said. “We have security cameras throughout the zoo, and I did see that [she] went out that way.”

From there, Mary ran down the bottom of Nash Hill, where she was spooked and chased away by neighboring dogs before embarking on a solo tour of the region.

Lupa said Mary is not a threat, although she may kick anyone who gets too close.

“[She’s] not completely wild, [she’s] used to people,” Lupa said. “[She’s] like a big cow.”

Wilbraham police said their protocol is to immediately contact the zoo and Ludlow police, who have a team ready to capture Mary, if the antelope is spotted in their jurisdiction. Shemaklis said Ludlow police are deferring to Lupa’s antelope expertise.

Lupa said he hopes to coax Mary with food before lassoing her, but may need to resort to tranquilizers to bring her home. He said he has “two trailers ready to go,” once the antelope is secure but is concerned that she could be hit by a car trying to cross winding, rural roads.

Mary’s mate, George, stayed in the enclosure despite the broken fence, which was repaired that same day. Lupa said he thinks the pair will be happy to be reunited.

Lupa said local police departments have been extremely helpful in locating Mary and coordinating search efforts. He urged anyone who spots an antelope, which are not typically found in Massachusetts, to call local authorities or the zoo at (413) 589-9883.

“I’m sure [she’ll] pop up,” Lupa said. “We’re taking our time, we don’t want to stress [her]. I’m sure [she’s] scared.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.