After the Boston Marathon bombing, a high-flying businesswoman became a trauma nurse

She majored in marketing, minored in international business. She got a job at an international marketing firm, helping startups in Europe and beyond to get their companies up and running.

When she was in college, Kelsey Barry was all business.

She ran her first Boston Marathon in 2011, then again in 2013.

Ten years ago, she was just about to turn onto Hereford Street, minutes from the Marathon finish line, when everything and everyone just stopped.

“I didn’t hear the explosions,” she recalls. “There was a pile up of runners. At first, it was eerily silent. The only thing I remember hearing were sirens.”

In the chaos that followed, it took her more than two hours to find out that her family and friends, who had gathered to watch her run, were OK.

After she got home, she learned the extent of the carnage. Two women, Lingzi Lu and Krystle Campbell, and an 8-year-old boy, Martin Richard, were killed that day in the blasts. She was shocked by the images of so many so grievously injured.

Just days later, as she was still trying to wrap her head around how any human being could plant bombs knowing they would kill and maim innocent people, the two terrorists who did just that and were now on the run showed up in Watertown, where she grew up and still lived.

“In those days after the bombings, I couldn’t sleep,” she said. “Then, lockdown. I couldn’t leave the house. I looked out the window and there were armored vehicles, the police were in my backyard, searching. It was surreal, it was frightening, and it all combined to lead me to do a lot of soul searching.”

Just weeks after the attack, Kelsey Barry quit her marketing job. She enrolled in nursing school.

“I felt so helpless when the race stopped. I felt so helpless in the days after,” she said. “I didn’t want to feel helpless again, in any situation where people were hurt and needed help. I had a good job, but I wanted to do something more meaningful.”

What she had seen in the days and weeks that followed the bombings, as doctors and nurses saved so many lives in the aftermath, left her determined to work in a very specific field: trauma.

“Right away, I knew I wanted to work in an ICU,” she said.

Fresh out of nursing school, she got a job at Mt. Auburn Hospital in Cambridge. In less than a year, she was working in the intensive care unit there. A year later, she was working in the ICU at Boston Medical Center, where trauma specialists help keep the city’s homicide rate much lower than other cities its size. They see everything there.

She had to leave Boston to truly appreciate how special the city’s hospitals are. During the pandemic, she worked as a traveling nurse, in New Mexico and up and down the West Coast. In some of the hospitals where she worked, it was the only Level 1 trauma center, the highest level of care, within hundreds of miles.

“In Boston, we have seven Level 1′s within a mile of each other,” she said.

Last September, she began working at another one of them, at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Advertisement

In the 10 years since the attack, Kelsey Barry has run Boston three more times. A week from Monday, she’ll run Boston again. Beyond the personal challenge the race presents, she’s raising money for MGH’s Emergency Response Department, which was founded as a specialty unit after the 2013 attack.

“The Emergency Response Department was created specifically because of the life-saving work that took place at Mass General after the bombings,” she said. “Working there sort of completes the circle for me.”

Kelsey Barry, meanwhile, has still another goal: becoming a critical care transport nurse for Medflight.

Ten years after an act of terror stopped her in her tracks, nothing can stop her.





Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.