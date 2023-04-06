Certification suspended for Boston police officer convicted of drunken driving

Domenic Columbo, 44, was driving an estimated 65 miles per hour in a 25 miles per hour zone and his blood alcohol level was “more than 30 percent over the 0.08 percent legal limit” when he crashed into another vehicle on Columbia Road in Dorchester. Both vehicles were totaled, court records show.

A state panel announced Thursday that it has suspended the certification of a Boston police officer who was convicted of drunken driving and sentenced to 2 and 1/2 years in jail for a New Year’s Day crash in 2018 that left a sleeping passenger in another car with “catastrophic’ injuries.

Columbo, a father of two, stood trial in Suffolk Superior Court in December. A jury found him guilty of operating under the influence of alcohol and causing serious bodily injury and two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

Columbo was sentenced on Dec. 20 to two years and six months in a house of correction. Judge Peter B. Krupp allowed Columbo to remain free pending an appeal, records show.

The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission announced Thursday that Columbo was among the most recent officers to have his certification suspended.

“The POST Commission is directed by statute to suspend the certification of an officer who is arrested, charged or indicted for a felony,” the announcement said.

The commission “will revoke the certification of an officer who is convicted of a felony,” the announcement said. “The suspension order is in effect until a final decision or revocation is made by the Commission.”

A spokesperson for the commission could not be reached for comment Thursday.

A former officer of the Tyngsborough Police Department, Daniel Whitman, was also suspended Thursday. Whitman was sentenced last month to one year and one day in federal prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud and firearms violations, the Globe reported.

The suspensions announced Thursday bring the total number of suspended officers statewide to 23, according to the commission.

The nine-member commission, created in 2020 as part of the state’s police reform bill, oversees the certification of police officers. The panel can also suspend the certification of a police officer accused of a felony.

An officer whose certification is suspended can request a hearing before a commissioner within 15 days. A suspension order is in effect until a final decision or revocation is made by the commission.

Columbo’s lawyer, Jack Diamond, could not be immediately reached for comment.

Columbo was assigned to the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force on New Year’s Eve 2017 when he left work while on duty to buy a 30-pack of beer to drink with fellow officers, court records show.

They drank beer from about 11:45 p.m. until 3 a.m. when Columbo headed for home in his Ford F-150 pickup truck. He hit a Honda Accord as it crossed Columbia Road near Ceylon Street, records show.

Columbo cut his head and cracked a cervical vertebra in the crash, records show.

The driver of the Honda suffered a fractured rib and an injury to the side of his head. The Honda’s passenger, who was asleep, suffered “catastrophic” injuries, including a traumatic brain injury, a laceration to his kidney, and a broken pelvis, ribs, and leg, according to Krupp’s sentencing memo.

The 21-year-old passenger underwent multiple surgeries and “had to be re-taught how to read, walk, and balance during his months-long inpatient rehabilitation,” Krupp wrote in the memo.

Columbo’s blood alcohol content was 0.11 percent, “more than 30 percent over the 0.08 percent legal limit,” Krupp wrote.

The crash occurred, forever altering the victims’ lives, Krupp wrote, “because the defendant made a series of bad choices and broke the law.”

Columbo began working for Boston police in 2012 and had no prior disciplinary history. He was suspended without pay following his indictment in March 2018.

The Boston Police Department did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

