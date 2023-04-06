Dominion voting systems pass the test in New Hampshire trial run

The six ballot-counting devices were arranged into three lanes, so each voter used two devices: one for the Town Meeting vote and the other for the school district’s election. An on-screen message confirmed that each ballot page had been inserted into the right device, and whenever someone picked too many candidates for a single race, the system flagged the overvote, giving the voter an opportunity to spoil their ballot and start over.

MILFORD, N.H. — Under the watchful eye of town moderator Peter Basiliere, voters lined up with their ballots last week inside Milford High School’s gymnasium to feed one sheet at a time into brand new tabulators made by Dominion Voting Systems.

While overseeing the operation, Basiliere told the Globe that voters in Milford seemed to like the Dominion devices, even though the newer system took a few seconds longer than the older AccuVote system to process each page.

“They are a little bit slower than the AccuVotes because the old technology only scanned for dots, and this technology scans and captures an image of the ballot on both sides, as well as counting the filled-in ovals,” he said. “So it takes five to six seconds for every ballot (page) to be analyzed and imaged and that data stored on the device.”

Ballot tabulators made by Dominion Voting Systems were used in a limited trial run March 28, 2023, in Milford, N.H., as state officials consider which devices to certify for future use. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Skepticism of ballot-counting devices has been a hot political topic both in New Hampshire and nationwide, especially during and after the 2020 election cycle. Dominion devices, in particular, have been named in conspiracy theories that claim the election was rigged against former president Donald Trump. The company is pressing a high-profile defamation lawsuit against Fox News over falsehoods the cable network broadcast about its devices.

That skepticism didn’t appear to spawn widespread qualms about Milford’s trial run. Basiliere told the state’s Ballot Law Commission on Wednesday that only one voter raised questions based on concern about Dominion, so the voter’s ballot was hand-counted.

Milford’s closely watched process was one of several trial runs conducted during the March municipal elections in select towns, as state officials consider which devices to approve for future use across New Hampshire. AccuVote devices are currently the only tabulators certified for use in the state, but those are nearing the end of their useful life. So state and local officials are working with several vendors to take other systems for a spin.

While officials in Milford and Londonderry used the Dominion tabulators for their March vote, Winchester tried out a device from Election Systems & Software (ES&S), and Ashland used a device from Clear Ballot. Each town secured special permission from the Ballot Law Commission to use the devices, then the New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office conducted a hand-count audit to verify the results.

The findings of those audits were released Wednesday, along with more than 100 pages of documentation showing that all three systems were able to tabulate the votes accurately.

This round of trial runs comes after three towns sampled a device from another vendor, VotingWorks, in the November 2022 election. Election day went well in two of those towns, but officials in Newington abandoned the VotingWorks trial after the device hardware malfunctioned.

Two more towns, Moultonborough and Hanover secured approval Wednesday for trials in May. They will test VotingWorks and ES&S devices, respectively.

Secretary of State David Scanlan said all four of the devices under consideration — from Dominion, ES&S, Clear Ballot, and VotingWorks — have software that appears to work well. His office will conduct more tests and do more research before recommending one or two devices, with a final certification decision to be made by the Ballot Law Commission.

Although he shied away from predicting how much longer he’ll need to make a recommendation, Scanlan told the Globe that officials want to finish up in time for local communities across New Hampshire to begin using the new systems for their 2024 elections, if they so choose.

Scanlan said officials have been told that the decades-old AccuVote devices will still be serviceable through the 2024 election cycle, possibly longer, if parts from old devices remain available. But those devices are on their last leg, he said.

“I mean, it really is time to move on,” he added.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @reporterporter.