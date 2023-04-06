The field of candidates to replace David Cicilline in Congress continues to grow

✅ Call up outgoing US Representative David Cicilline, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and R.I. House Speaker Joseph Shekarchi so you can tell people that they encouraged you (and you alone) to run.

✅ Float your name to the media so that your family has something to discuss at Easter dinner.

✅ Open a campaign account.

While the number of potential candidates who have checked the first two boxes could be somewhere in the 20s right now, only eight of them have actively taken steps to begin raising money in their quest to succeed Cicilline in Rhode Island’s First District.

Cicilline’s last day in Congress is expected to be May 31, and he begins a new job running the Rhode Island Foundation on June 1. We know that the primary will be held Sept. 5 and the general election will be Nov. 7.

Although you can expect the field of candidates to grow and then shrink over the next couple of months, it’s worth noting that there’s a relatively low bar for entry into the race. House candidates need 500 voter signatures to get their names on the ballot, compared to 1,000 if they are running for Senate or governor.

Here’s a look at the eight Democrats who have actually opened a campaign account. There are no Republicans in the race at this point.

Nick Autiello, former state Senate candidate from Providence

Nathan Biah, state representative from Providence

Sandra Cano, state senator from Pawtucket

Stephen M. Casey, state representative from Woonsocket

John Goncalves, city councilor in Providence

Sabina Matos, lieutenant governor

Aaron Regunberg, former state representative from Providence

Allen Waters, frequent candidate

There are at least seven other potential candidates who are worth watching in the coming weeks.

As my colleague Ed Fitzpatrick reports, wealthy renewable energy investor Don Carlson is set to announce his campaign April 16. State Senator Ana Quezada has repeatedly said she is running. And Gabe Amo, an aide to President Biden, is strongly considering entering the race.

Then there’s the mayoral triumvirate of Lisa Baldelli-Hunt in Woonsocket, Roberto DaSilva in East Providence, and Don Grebien in Pawtucket. They’re all taking a long look at running.

And of course, there’s former attorney general Arlene Violet, who has expressed interest in running as an independent, but says she has also been encouraged to run as a Democrat.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.