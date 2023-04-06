Firefighters rescue worker in Newton after trench collapse

“[The trench] collapsed, and the dirt fell on him,” McGary said.

Around 9:15 a.m., officials received a report of a worker trapped in a ditch on Bonita Street, according to Newton Fire Lieutenant Thomas McGary.

Firefighters rescued a public works employee Thursday morning in Newton after a trench collapsed, trapping him inside, officials said.

The man was stuck up to his waist and later extricated by firefighters, officials said.

“We found the victim conscious and breathing. There are probably minor injuries at this time,” Newton Fire Chief Greg Gentile told reporters at the scene, according to Channel 7.

The man was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, officials said.

“There will be an investigation and we’ll work to find out what happened and try to prevent anything like this from happening again,” Gentile said.

