Five people hurt after three-car crash involving unmarked Boston police cruiser in Dorchester

Officers responding to the crash observed the unmarked cruiser with “significant damage to its front bumper and driver side door,” the report said.

The crash occurred around 11:22 p.m. near the corner of Dorchester Avenue and Park Street, the report said.

Five people were taken to local hospitals following a three-car crash involving an unmarked Boston police cruiser in Dorchester late Wednesday night, according to a department incident report.

In addition the cruiser, driven by one officer with another riding as a passenger, “had its rear wheels on the sidewalk outside of 1516 Dorchester Ave,” and its airbags were deployed, per the report.

Police said a 2022 Honda Pilot driven by a woman whose husband was traveling with her “sustained damage to its rear bumper facing the Boston Police unmarked cruiser, and damage to its rear passenger side fender and front passenger side fender.”

A third vehicle, a 2018 Toyota Rav-4, “sustained damage to the driver side front bumper and door,” the report said.

Five people, whose names were redacted in the report provided to the Globe, were taken to area hospitals for treatment, the document said. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

All the damaged vehicles were towed from the scene, which police photographed, the report said.





