Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Mansfield, State Police say

A man was killed early Thursday morning on Interstate 495 in Mansfield after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and slammed into a guardrail, State Police said.
At around 4:01 a.m., the man was traveling northbound at “a high rate of speed” when he changed lanes and lost control of the vehicle, according to a statement from State Police.
The vehicle, a BMW X3 SUV, “went off the road to the left. The BMW struck the guardrail and entered the center median,” the statement said.
The man, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said.
The left lanes on both the northbound and southbound sides of the highway were closed until 10:30 a.m., the statement said. The guardrail at the crash site had to be replaced, officials said.
The crash is under investigation, State Police said.
