Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 495 in Mansfield, State Police say

A man was killed early Thursday morning on Interstate 495 in Mansfield after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and slammed into a guardrail, State Police said.

At around 4:01 a.m., the man was traveling northbound at “a high rate of speed” when he changed lanes and lost control of the vehicle, according to a statement from State Police.

The vehicle, a BMW X3 SUV, “went off the road to the left. The BMW struck the guardrail and entered the center median,” the statement said.