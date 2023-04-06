Manhole explosion causes power outages in Newton

“The reporting party saw flames come through the manhole,” said Newton police Sergeant Hagai Brandon. “Eversource responded on scene and restored power relatively quickly.”

Around 3:30 p.m., a manhole exploded near Walnut Street and Lakewood Road, Newton police said in a tweet.

Thousands of people Newton lost power late Thursday afternoon after an underground transformer blew in Newton Highlands, authorities said.

About 6,500 Eversource customers experienced an outage because “a piece of underground equipment failed,” said the utility company, which serves Newton.

“Using remote switching capabilities, our system operators have restored power to all but a small area of customers,” said Eversource spokesperson Christopher McKinnon in an email. “We will be on scene until necessary repairs are completed and power is restored to all remaining customers.”

As of 7:42 p.m., more than 1,500 electric customers were still in the dark, according to power outages tracked by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Power to traffic lights was restored around 5:30 p.m., said Newton police in a tweet. Power was restored to some customers around 5:15 p.m., Brandon said.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.





Claire Law can be reached at claire.law@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @claire_law_.