City says 7,000 summer jobs are available for Boston youths, 14-18

This year, Wu said, “we will be making the largest ever investment” in the program, which this summer will offer “1,000 more jobs than we did last year and the most jobs that this program has ever created.”

Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters during a briefing at the Mattapan Teen Center on Hazelton Street that the city’s offering more jobs this summer than last year, when about 3,500 teens ultimately found work through the program.

Up to 7,000 jobs are available for Boston youths ages 14 to 18 this summer as part of the city’s seasonal employment program for young people, officials said Thursday.

Advertisement

Wu said “that means more opportunities for our students and young people to explore their interests, build a network, and develop the leadership skills that will carry our city into an even more equitable future.”

Applications are currently open, officials said, and more information is available online at boston.gov/youth-jobs. In addition, a youth job fair will be held April 22 at the Reggie Lewis Center in Roxbury from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Summer jobs are available in the fields of arts and entertainment, community and social assistance, education and child care, environment, healthcare, government and advocacy, public administration, STEM, and sports and recreation, according to the city website.

“We need every young person to show up at the Reggie Lewis Center on April 22 for the youth jobs resource fair,” said Rashad O. Cope, deputy chief of the city’s Worker Empowerment Cabinet and Office of Youth Employment & Opportunity, during Thursday’s briefing.

He said the summer jobs program, which is offering employment in almost every neighborhood, is a boon for Boston’s young people.

Youth jobs, Cope said, support “responsible decision making and behavior change for our young people. It helps address high unemployment rates among young people, especially those from disadvantaged and low-income backgrounds who face higher barriers to employment as they become adults.”

Advertisement

Summer job workers also “receive mentorship, life skills training, and other supporting service,” Cope said.

He said the city and its private-sector and nonprofit partners are “looking to offer up to 7,000 job opportunities, and we are partly doing this through our expanded grant making efforts, where we are providing nearly $13 million in grant funds to our partner organizations who will manage the hiring and the payroll.”









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.