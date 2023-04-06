New Hampshire House passes $15.9b budget in bipartisan vote

“It would be disingenuous if I got up this morning and talked about spending when there is an opportunity to cut spending,” said Representative J.R. Hoell, a Dunbarton Republican and co-founder of the House Freedom Caucus.

The budget passed on a voice vote, after Democrats and libertarians joined forces to remove a proposal for a $1.4 million border patrol program. Originally proposed by Governor Chris Sununu, the Northern Border Alliance Program was criticized by civil rights and immigrants rights advocates after the state failed to produce data showing an increase in illegal border crossings specific to New Hampshire.

CONVORD, N.H. — New Hampshire lawmakers came together in a last-minute compromise to approve a two-year state budget on Thursday, sending the $15.9 billion budget from the House of Representatives to the Senate.

Advertisement

He said patrolling the border should be left to the federal government and the state should not pay to involve state and local police officers in that work. And he said it would be unconstitutional to give police the authority to conduct arrests without a warrant near the border.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Democrats, including Representative Alissandra Murray, who co-chairs the House progressive caucus, agreed. She noted that her own family immigrated to the U.S. when she was 5 years old and argued the Northern Border Alliance Program would lead to racial profiling.

“It would increase the authority of state and local police far beyond what our communities are comfortable with,” she said on the House floor Thursday.

But Representative Ken Weyler, a Kingston Republican, said the border program was needed. “Our country is being flooded with illegal immigrants not only at our southern border but at our northern border, " he said. “They’re going to be a problem for our state and local police.”

Some members of the audience met his remarks with audible hisses and boos. The amendment removing the Northern Border Alliance Program passed on a 241 to 143 bipartisan vote.

Advertisement

Another bipartisan vote succeeded in adding language to the budget that would require police to provide advance notice of border patrol checkpoints in the same way that notice is given when DUI checkpoints are conducted.

Weyler took issue with that effort as well. “If I know we want to catch people bringing illegal immigrants, why would we let the coyotes know where the checkpoint is,” he said.

The House approved that change in a 247 to 130 vote.

The House also rejected an amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana. Though several marijuana bills have cleared the House in recent years, the Senate has blocked them, and Sununu also has been an opponent. The amendment was offered by Republican Representative Kevin Verville of Deerfield.

“If we’re going to spend all these greenbacks today, shouldn’t we send some green back to our constituents?” he said. “Isn’t it high time we put some common-sense cannabis reform laws into place?”

The $15.9 billion budget includes federal funds, and would be more than 18 percent higher than the current budget. Weyler, who is also the chair of the House Finance Committee, said the increase reflects the high rate of inflation and that when federal money is taken into account, the actual increase is closer to 7 percent.

“It’s more than I’d like to see as an increase. But the same thing happens when I fill up my gas tank or go to the grocery store,” he told House lawmakers. “We have to face reality and adjust to it.”

Advertisement

With 201 Republicans and 196 Democrats in the House, lawmakers ultimately had to come together in order to pass the budget, offering an amendment jointly sponsored by Republican Majority Leader Jason Osborne and Democratic Minority Leader Matt Wilhelm.

Wilhelm, who called Osborne “my good friend – no, my great friend” in his floor remarks, said the proposal makes critical investments in housing, education, and health care.

“It’s also a testament to the fact that when we come together in good faith and we listen to one another, we disagree without being disagreeable and find common ground and compromise where we can, Republicans win, Democrats win, but most importantly Granite Staters win,” he said.

Attendance for the votes was unusually high Thursday, with just a few lawmakers absent on both sides of the aisle. The Osborne-Wilhelm amendment was adopted on a vote of 326-63, with all 192 Democrats in favor. Republicans were split 134-63.

Compared with the version recommended by the Finance Committee, the proposed budget would spend an additional $40 million to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates, adds $15 million for the state’s affordable housing fund and maintains current eligibility guidelines for the Education Freedom Account program. Republicans had wanted to make higher-earning families eligible for the program, but Osborne said it wasn’t fair to include that in the budget. In exchange, Democrats agreed to go along with a provision that limits the governor’s power during a state of emergency.

Advertisement

The budget now heads to the Senate which can make additional changes.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.