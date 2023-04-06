New Hampshire state budget: 3 things to know ahead of the vote

Democrats weren’t expected to back the budget, but leadership is hoping a last minute bipartisan deal could sway them.

The New Hampshire House of Representatives is voting on the state budget Thursday, so buckle up for a dramatic day at the State House.

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Even some Republicans aren’t on board, because they say they can’t support the increase in spending. We’ve seen that every vote counts in such a closely divided House, and that will remain true Thursday.

Advertisement

It’s possible the House doesn’t get this bill over the finish line. In that case, it’s up to the Senate to come up with its own budget, building from Governor Chris Sununu’s February proposal.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

At stake is the money to keep the state government running for the next two years. It includes the obvious things, like funding for public schools and salaries for state employees. And then there are some items that might surprise you: say, a new hockey arena for the University of New Hampshire, funding for a peer-to-peer grief support program for youth, or support for offshore wind programs.

It’s a big piece of legislation — well, technically two pieces. It’s split up into House Bill 1, which includes all the numbers and line items, and House Bill 2, a sprawling 224 pages filled with descriptions of the different policies the money would go toward.

Here are three things to know heading into Thursday’s vote.

The House Finance Committee is proposing that the state spend $180 million more than what the governor proposed in February -- spending a total of $15.76 billion over two years. That’s nearly a 19 percent increase over the current budget. Not all Republicans are thrilled about that. It only takes a few dissenters to eliminate the Republicans’ 201 to 196 majority, assuming every single lawmaker shows up (and they rarely do).

Nothing is set in stone, and you can expect the budget to keep changing. There are a LOT of proposed amendments that would tweak what’s in there now. Today lawmakers will spar about which changes make it over the finish line. I counted 31 amendments to HB 2 this morning.

In the budget proposed by the House Finance Committee, most of the state’s spending – 43 percent – would go toward health and social services. The second-biggest slice of the pie is for education, currently slated to receive 22 percent of the money.

Want more on the budget? Here’s a breakdown of what’s in the last minute deal Republican and Democratic leadership is hoping to push through today.

Advertisement

Concord, N.H. -- The House Chamber inside of the New Hampshire State House. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Got a picture to share? We may feature it in this space! Email it to us at NHNews@globe.com or post it on Instagram and tag us: @Globe_NH.

Amanda Gokee can be reached at amanda.gokee@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amanda_gokee.