Proposed amendment to state constitution could give prisoners back their right to vote

“Twenty-three years have passed since that leap backward, and there is now an opportunity to move the state forward again as a national leader... on the issue of universal enfranchisement,” said Ellen Boettcher, a legal fellow at the voting rights organization Campaign Legal Center.

State lawmakers held a hearing Thursday on two constitutional amendment proposals to end felony disenfranchisement. More than a dozen people testified in favor of the proposals, arguing that ending disenfranchisement for prisoners is a question not only of their rehabilitation but also of the state’s commitment to a thriving democracy.

More than 20 years after a constitutional amendment disenfranchised incarcerated people in Massachusetts, activists, inmates, and returning citizens are advocating for a new amendment that would restore inmates’ right to vote.

The hearing, held by the Legislature’s joint committee on election laws, is a critical first step on a proposed amendment’s journey to once again becoming part of the state constitution. The committee will take a poll by the end of the month; a favorable result is the next crucial hurdle to clear before the proposal can go before the entire Legislature.

One of the most recent constitutional amendments was the millionaires tax, which Massachusetts voters narrowly approved on last year’s ballot.

The right-to-vote amendment was proposed this year by State Representative Erika Uyterhoeven of Somerville and Senators Liz Miranda and Adam Gomez of Boston and Springfield, respectively.

In her statement to the committee, Miranda stressed that the issue disproportionately impacts people of color. In a state where the population is roughly 80 percent white, close to 60 percent of people disenfranchised due to imprisonment are people of color, she said.

“Those people are still in our care and our custody,” she said. Before 2000, it was common for elected officials to visit the prisons or jails in their districts, even if just to observe the quality of the facility. But Miranda and Uyterhoeven both said that since inmates lost the right to vote, the presence of elected leaders in correctional houses has been, with few exceptions, sporadic and infrequent.

“State legislators should see incarcerated people as your constituents. ... Our communities do not stop at the prison gates,” said Mallory Hanora, director of the prison abolition nonprofit Families for Justice as Healing. “Incarcerated people are parents and grandparents who need and deserve a say in policies that affect their families.”

Hanora also said that because the vast majority of inmates are not serving life sentences and will be “coming home within a few election cycles, uninterrupted civic engagement should be seen as productive and positive.”

Jonathan Cohn, policy director of the grassroots political group Progressive Mass, cited multiple studies that indicate a significant percentage of incarcerated people leave prison believing their right to vote is gone forever. Eleven states prevent formerly incarcerated people from voting, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Preventing prisoners from voting “disenfranchises more than just those directly affected,” Cohn said.

Many of the current and formerly incarcerated people who testified Thursday said allowing inmates to participate in local politics would help with rehabilitation by teaching people who may not have previously cared about politics to invest in their communities and pay attention to the policies that impact their loved ones.

Danny Santana, founder of gang intervention organization Inspiring Today’s Youth who spent 17 years in state custody, said he was never interested in politics until he met mentors at the House of Corrections “who started teaching us the importance of being part of the system.”

“As soon as we get on the level where we want to become productive citizens and do things the right way, you take away the ability for us to participate,” Santana said.

Some inmates deprived of the right to vote have turned to educating their family and friends about public policy from the inside. One group of inmates, the African American Coalition Committee at the state’s prison in Norfolk, even works with state legislators to draft bills that impact incarcerated people. Two of the group’s bills were signed into law in recent years, one as part of last year’s VOTES Act; the other was included in the sweeping police reform legislation from 2021.

“So we can write the law, but we can’t vote on the law?” said Corey Patterson, a former committee chairman who has been incarcerated at Norfolk for more than a decade.

Patterson, who spoke at the hearing over speakerphone, said he sees prisoner disenfranchisement as “an intentional malicious act ... to not only reduce my worth in my community, but reduce my worth even in my own household, as a husband and a father.”

“Voting falls under free speech,” he said, “and free speech is not only for the saint but also for the sinner.”

Stephen Pina, who was released from prison after 28 years in 2022, attributes his freedom to the leadership of then-district attorney Rachael Rollins, who Pina helped elect from behind bars.

“Whenever I would talk to my family members, I would always push them to vote for progressives,” Pina said, people who could “change the policies that have been destructive to our rehabilitation.”

Pina encouraged his family to vote for Rollins in the 2018 election based on her platform for radical criminal legal reform. Once elected, she ordered a review of Pina’s conviction, filing a motion that cited “substantial issues” in the original handling of the case and ultimately led to his release.

“I learned then that I had a voice, but I also didn’t have a voice,” Pina said. “But when I voted for the first time [in November], it felt great. I felt like a citizen.”





Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.