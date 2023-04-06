Randolph man sentenced to 10-years in prison for leading “sprawling” drug trafficking organization in multiple communities

Other charges related to money laundering and unlawful possession of ammunition were dismissed, according to the statement.

Carl H. French, 43, pleaded guilty to trafficking oxycodone, trafficking fentanyl, and four counts of conspiracy on March 21, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said in a statement.

A Randolph man was sentenced to 10-years in prison after pleading guilty to leading a “sprawling” drug trafficking organization that operated in multiple communities, Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey said Thursday.

Randolph police detectives partnered with the South Shore Drug Task Force and officers from about eight other departments including Boston, in 2017, prosecutors said. The DEA, and the Norfolk County sheriff’s office also participated in the investigation.

Advertisement

The investigation, which was dubbed “Operation French Connection” resulted in 15 arrests, including French’s brother Alex French, prosecutors said. Authorities also seized substantial amounts of drugs and cash – including $50,000 found in a mechanical hide installed in Carl French’s 2012 Honda Accord.

More than 200 officers from more than 20 local and federal law enforcement agencies searched 18 residences across the South Shore and into Boston in March 2017, Randolph police said in a statement. Multiple homes were searched in Randolph. including two on Avalon Drive (Avalon Bay), two in Chestnut West, Rosemont Square, one on Birch Drive, one on West Street, one on Green Street and one on Fitch Terrace.

Authorities recovered more than 10,000 pills, including oxycodone and fentanyl, heroin and other drugs, Randolph police said. They also found cash, $100,000 in jewelry and 10 guns.

Investigators also executed a series of court-approved wiretap warrants on seven phones being used by Carl French and two defendants, prosecutors said.

Felix Valdes and Vincent Bonanno died while their charges were pending, prosecutors said. Romero Andrade pled guilty to multiple charges on March 3, and was sentenced to 6 to 8 years in State Prison.

Advertisement

James Laureus pleaded guilty in February 2019 and was sentenced to 10 to 12 years, while Michael Berube won a motion to suppress evidence on his trafficking charge and eventually pled guilty to conspiracy, prosecutors said. He was sentenced to three-years of probation.

Octavio Nares admitted to possession with intent to distribute cocaine in January 2019 and was sentenced to more than two years in the house of corrections with 18 months to serve, prosecutors said. Jonathan Langston, Shante Green, Tyrone Thompson, and Hashanna Williams had their cases dismissed or dropped.

Several defendants, including Gary Elliott, Alex French, Jeffrey Joseph, and Jeff Graham have cases pending, prosecutors said.

The Plymouth and Suffolk district attorneys agreed to appoint a special prosecutor because the known activities of several co-defendants occurred exclusively in other counties.

“This prosecution has been complex because of the number of defendants, the investigative techniques used, and the activity in multiple jurisdictions,” Morrissey said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.