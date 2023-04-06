R.I. nurse practitioner gets 7 years for cheating insurers out of almost $12m

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A nurse practitioner who defrauded health insurers and Medicare out of nearly $12 million by seeking payments for patient services that were never performed has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Alexander Istomin, 57, submitted fraudulent claims for in-person patient services that he falsely claimed to have performed at offices in Rhode Island, New York and Florida, the U.S. attorney's office in Rhode Island said in a statement Wednesday.

In some cases, patients that Istomin claimed to have met in person were in another country at the time. Some visits took place at a ghost office in East Greenwich, R.I., that Istomin claimed was part of his medical practice when it was used solely for the purpose of receiving mail, prosecutors said.