State Police make arrest in hit-and-run and crash that killed woman in West Bridgewater

State Police have made an arrest in connection with hit and run and a fiery fatal crash in West Bridgewater that left a woman dead, officials said.

Juan Leonardo Parra Altamirano, 33, of Brockton, turned himself in to State Police in Middleborough Thursday morning, according to a statement from State Police. Altamirano is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury resulting in death, leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury, and leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage, the statement said.

At around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Parra Altamirano allegedly changed lanes while traveling northbound on Route 24, striking another vehicle, State Police said. The force of the collision pushed the other vehicle, a Honda Accord, towards the median where it struck a concrete barrier, officials said. Parra Altamirano, driving a Toyota Scion TC, allegedly fled the scene, State Police said.