State Police make arrest in hit-and-run and crash that killed woman in West Bridgewater

State Police have made an arrest in connection with hit and run and a fiery fatal crash in West Bridgewater that left a woman dead, officials said.
Juan Leonardo Parra Altamirano, 33, of Brockton, turned himself in to State Police in Middleborough Thursday morning, according to a statement from State Police. Altamirano is facing charges of leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury resulting in death, leaving the scene of a crash that caused personal injury, and leaving the scene of a crash that caused property damage, the statement said.
At around 10:30 p.m. Monday, Parra Altamirano allegedly changed lanes while traveling northbound on Route 24, striking another vehicle, State Police said. The force of the collision pushed the other vehicle, a Honda Accord, towards the median where it struck a concrete barrier, officials said. Parra Altamirano, driving a Toyota Scion TC, allegedly fled the scene, State Police said.
“As the Honda was stationary in the left travel lane, a 2022 Ford Maverick pickup struck the rear of the Honda, causing it to become fully engulfed in flames,” State Police said.
The driver of the Honda, Erpharo Gilbert, 46, of Raynham, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.
Parra Altamirano will be arraigned in Brockton District Court Thursday afternoon, State Police said.
