Supreme Judicial Court rules police can record voluntary statements from domestic violence victims with a body camera

A judge had relied in part on that video footage to find Rainey in violation of his probation stemming from a 2013 conviction for assault and battery. Charges filed against Rainey in connection with the December 2019 case were ultimately dropped, according to the SJC ruling.

The 30-page Supreme Judicial Court unanimous decision came in a case involving a man named Charee Rainey, who argued on appeal that an officer unlawfully recorded Rainey’s then-girlfriend in December 2019 as she related how Rainey had earlier entered her home without permission and allegedly assaulted her, records show.

A police officer can record statements with a body camera from an alleged victim of domestic violence, provided that person is voluntarily speaking to investigators in connection with an incident, according to a ruling from the state’s highest court released Thursday.

In Thursday’s opinion, Justice Dalila Argaez Wendlandt wrote that one of two Boston police officers who interviewed Rainey’s girlfriend following the December 2019 episode did not violate the state wiretapping statute, which bars the secret recording of “oral communication through the use of any intercepting device by any person other than a person given prior authority by all parties to such communication.”

The officer in question, Wendlandt wrote, had at one point “announced” his body camera was on while the woman was on the phone, and the recording of her police statement, which another officer took down in written form, did not violate the spirit of the wiretapping law as crafted by the Legislature.

“The Legislature’s focus was the use of devices, like bugs, for clandestine or surreptitious eavesdropping; the Legislature did not appear to have in mind law enforcement officers’ use of devices to record a crime victim’s voluntary reporting of a crime under circumstances where, as here, the victim understood her statement was being preserved by them,” the ruling said.

Nothing in the wiretap law, Wendlandt wrote, suggests “an intent to prohibit recording a victim’s volunteered report of a crime where, as here, the victim was aware that officers already were memorializing her report in writing, much less an intent to criminalize the use of such a recording at a probation violation proceeding.”

Wendlandt stressed that the body cam at issue wasn’t used to secretly record someone.

Rather, she wrote, it “captured the victim’s voluntary statement to police officers, which she knew was being memorialized by” the officers. “The resulting video footage was not a clandestine recording precluded by the wiretap statute; rather, it merely preserved the statement ... that the victim voluntarily gave to law enforcement officers and which she understood was being recorded by them by means of paper and pen.”





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.