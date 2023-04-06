Tell us: Were you affected by Mass. company’s defective lead-testing machines?

Three former executives at a Massachusetts medical device company are accused of knowingly selling defective lead-testing machines between 2013 and 2017 that generated inaccurate results for tens of thousands of children.

Magellan’s line of LeadCare devices had a manufacturing flaw that generated false negatives, giving parents the mistaken impression their children were safe, US Attorney Rachael Rollins’s office said.

The case raises the possibility that the presence of the toxic metal, which can cause multiple health problems, went undetected in many children. The Boston office of the FBI said it has launched a national campaign to locate people who used the devices between June 2013 and December 2017.