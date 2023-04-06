White House reveals community solar projects

Vice President Kamala Harris announced the deal during a visit to the Qcells solar panel factory outside Atlanta. The South Korean company’s corporate parent, Hanwha Solutions Corp., said in January it will invest $2.5 billion to expand its Dalton, Ga., plant and build another plant in nearby Cartersville. Qcells projects it will supply about 30 percent of total US solar panel demand by 2027, including making solar panel components usually manufactured outside the United States.

Continuing its efforts to promote renewable energy, the Biden administration on Thursday announced what it says will be the largest community solar effort in US history, enough to power 140,000 homes and businesses in three states.

A deal announced by Harris calls for Qcells and Virginia-based Summit Ridge Energy to deploy community solar projects capable of generating 1.2 gigawatts of electricity in Illinois, Maine, and Maryland. Community solar projects allow people to tap into solar power generated at a shared site rather than on individual rooftops and are a way for renters and those without access to rooftop solar panels to receive the benefits of clean energy.

Community solar results in an average of 10 percent in annual savings for customers, the White House said. The new plan will require the manufacturing of 2.5 million solar panels at Qcells’ plant in Dalton.

The solar project is made possible by tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act, the landmark climate and health law Congress approved last year, Harris and other officials said.

Jordan subpoenas former Manhattan prosecutor

Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio, one of Donald Trump’s fiercest allies in Congress, has issued a subpoena for a former prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney’s office, escalating the House GOP’s attacks on a local jurisdiction as Republicans rally to aid the former president and defendant.

Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, subpoenaed former New York County special assistant district attorney Mark Pomerantz to appear before the committee for a deposition.

The move by Jordan comes two days after Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, as he wrote checks to his lawyer Michael Cohen to reportedly reimburse him for $130,000 paid to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Trump pleaded not guilty.

In his subpoena letter, Jordan notes that Pomerantz wrote a memoir describing his eagerness to investigate Trump and accused him of being biased in his work as a special assistant district attorney, ‘’to the point that you even resigned because the investigation into President Trump was not proceeding fast enough for your liking.’’

‘’Pomerantz’s public statements about the investigation strongly suggest that Bragg’s prosecution of President Trump is politically motivated,’’ Jordan said in a statement.

Jordan has also been in an ongoing standoff with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, demanding materials related to his investigation into Trump’s hush money payments to Daniels. Bragg’s office has repeatedly rebuffed Jordan’s and other GOP lawmaker’s demands and accused them of ‘’unlawful political interference’' with a criminal investigation.

Though Jordan has also threatened to subpoena Bragg, he has not issued one yet to the Manhattan district attorney.

Jordan’s demands of Bragg’s office have drawn sharp criticism from Democrats, who pointed out that the right-wing lawmaker had ignored a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. The Jan. 6 committee later voted to refer Jordan and other GOP lawmakers who had also defied its subpoenas to the House Ethics Committee.

In one of his last acts as president, Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation’s highest civilian award — to Jordan in January 2021. The White House at the time praised Jordan, one of eight House lawmakers who were part of Trump’s defense team in his first Senate impeachment trial, for his work to ‘’unmask the Russia hoax and take on Deep State corruption’' and for his efforts to ‘’confront the impeachment witch hunt.’’

Newsom takes campaign against ultra conservatives to Fla.

Appearing in Florida as part of his red-state tour to fight ‘’rising authoritarianism,’’ California Governor Gavin Newsom met with students and faculty members from the New College of Florida, the liberal arts institution embroiled in Governor Ron DeSantis’s higher education overhaul and the country’s culture wars.

In a post about the meeting on Twitter, Newsom pointed to an ‘’all out assault on public education’' in conservative states: ‘’Books banned. Teachers silenced. Students intimidated.’’

‘’DeSantis’ war on New College has done nothing but hurt its students and threatened their education,’’ he wrote.

DeSantis’s team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The tension between the governors comes amid DeSantis’s efforts to impose conservative oversight on Florida’s schools and universities and increasing pushback from Newsom, who launched a national organization last week to fight restrictive abortion laws, loosened gun regulations, curriculum restrictions, and other initiatives by conservative leaders.

The New College of Florida, a small, public institution that describes itself as a community of ‘’freethinkers,’’ has recently been targeted by the Florida governor, who has said he would like to transform it into something like Hillsdale College, a private, conservative Christian school in Michigan. To that end, DeSantis has installed conservative board members who have voted to dismantle New College’s diversity office and replaced the school’s president with a Republican politician.

The changes coincide with broader efforts by DeSantis to reimagine education in Florida by banning gender studies majors and prohibiting affirmative action programs, among other proposed changes. As DeSantis lays the foundation for a likely presidential bid, some educators have expressed concern that the changes in Florida could be a preview of what’s to come nationally.

At New College, once seen as an LGBTQ haven, the shift has sparked protests. One student, environmental studies major Willem Aspinall, told the Associated Press that the institution felt like a ‘’little bubble’' in Florida. ‘’Now it feels like that has kind of been burst. The campus feels a lot less safe now,’’ he said.

Jill Biden takes a teacher’s approach to egg roll tradition

WASHINGTON — Jill Biden wants the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll to be about more than just coaxing hard-boiled eggs across the lawn to a finish line.

A teacher for 30 years, the first lady is again turning the annual tradition into an “EGGucational” experience. A variety of stations on the South Lawn and Ellipse will help teach thousands of children about farming, healthier eating, exercise, and more, the White House announced on Thursday.

In a nod to Biden’s “EGGucation” theme, NASA sent a souvenir wooden White House Easter egg to the International Space Station for the astronauts to help teach students about gravity.

About 30,000 people, most of them children, are expected to participate in the festivities in nine waves between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Monday, the White House said.

Participants include military and veteran families, caregivers, and survivors.

