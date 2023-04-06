A hopeful political story, close to home

I wish to congratulate Angus Abercrombie on his successful campaign for Town Meeting member in Belmont ( “He’s 18 and he’s on the ballot in Belmont,” Metro, April 4). I served for many years as the town moderator in Weymouth and was always happy to see young people become Town Meeting members. Although they were sometimes unaware of the significance of certain articles that came before the body, they were usually willing to listen and learn from the more seasoned members and to vote according to their beliefs. I learned a great deal from some of these young people, and for that I am grateful.

Good luck to Abercrombie. I hope that he will add to the deliberations in a meaningful manner.

John Reilly

Weymouth





Local government is where it’s at. Mass. Republicans, take note.

Great article by Sonel Cutler about an astute young man who understands that local government action is where it’s at. May Angus Abercrombie’s contemporaries get the message not only in Belmont but across the Commonwealth.

As a lifelong Republican activist who feels that our party seems to have forgotten this message, I’d like Republican state and town committee members to take note. From the sounds of the article, the Democrats are already working with Abercrombie.

Bob Dumont

Sterling

The writer is a member of the Sterling Republican Town Committee and a former member of the Republican town committees in Southborough and Belmont.