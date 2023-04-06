Families of fatal overdose victims need resources to bury their loved ones

Massachusetts’ families of homicide victims have access to public and private resources for financial and mental health support when their loved one is killed. These resources have been heroically hard-won by countless dedicated activists , many of them Black or brown. Community advocates across the United States challenged an indifferent or blatantly hostile justice system to gain resources for victims of violent crime. Massachusetts has built a funding infrastructure for victims of violence.

As opioid-related overdose deaths have steadily increased in the United States over the past three decades, violent crimes — including homicides — have largely decreased . These trends are similarly true in Massachusetts: Fatal overdoses are up and homicides are down . In 2021, there were 157 homicides in Massachusetts and 2,290 opioid-related overdose deaths. This means that for every 1 homicide, there were 14.5 fatal opioid overdoses.

Advertisement

However, families of fatal overdose victims have no consistent resources to assist them with funerals or mental health resources when their loved one dies. This is a critical gap in Massachusetts’ human services safety net, one that further burdens already-grieving families and exacerbates traumatic stress. The state’s public and private sectors must expand violent crime victims’ benefits to the families of overdose victims. As crucial as investments like prevention and recovery are, the cost of overdose deaths should not be overlooked.

Due to our community ties and access to philanthropic circles, City of Boston staff who field constituent requests when a loved one dies of an overdose have sought and received our support to pay for burial services. We coordinate with bereaved families, hear the particulars of their grief, and pay to bury their loved ones through a new trust-based philanthropic initiative, the Social Equity Access Fund. Oftentimes, these families need only a couple thousand dollars.

Advertisement

We have worked on several requests over the past two years. Although we’re grateful to be of service to families in their time of need, families deserve sustainable support.

Some people may hold the outdated belief that family survivors are not deserving of financial support because their deceased loved one was guilty of a moral failing. Families of homicide victims also suffer this kind of stigma and victim blaming, more acutely so when they’re poor. Hardships happen in all social strata, but people experiencing poverty are more likely to suffer increased rates of violence and addiction. And in the United States, where 57 percent of Americans cannot afford a $1,000 emergency, a loved one’s fatal overdose can be emotionally and financially catastrophic. Moreover, the overdose rates for Black and brown communities are rapidly rising, culminating in a layered web of disparities. What does it say to families, who have been historically disenfranchised, that their loved ones’ dignified burial is not a worthy investment?

While there are no widely available financial resources for family survivors of fatal overdoses in Massachusetts, there is a strong network of peer support. One of the largest is Learn to Cope, founded by Joanne Peterson, a woman whose son struggled with addiction. Her organization has received national recognition as a peer network for families and has over 11,000 members. Organizations like Learn to Cope would be well situated to help direct the funds we’re calling for.

Advertisement

Sustainable funds for fatal overdose victims’ funerals in Massachusetts are not only imperative, they should be only the beginning of a larger support strategy. The tragic ripple effects of children losing parents and parents losing children is incalculable. One report found that nearly 3 percent of American children are directly impacted by opioid use disorders and nearly a quarter million children lost a parent to overdose in 2017. Innovations like children’s savings accounts for youth orphaned by fatal overdose should be explored to prevent future generational cycles of loss. But first the state must first address families’ most immediate needs, like funeral costs and therapy for survivors.

Since there is currently no mechanism to understand the full sense of the need, it could begin with a needs assessment coordinated by Massachusetts Office of Victims Assistance and the Bureau of Substance Addiction Services in tandem. Once the scope of the problem is known, funds could potentially be drawn from the incoming millions to the Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund. If 10 percent of overdoses were covered, at the average rate of funeral costs in Massachusetts ($10,000), it would be less than $2.3 million, which is about 10 percent of MOVA’s current budget.

If there’s one analogy our society likes to make about addiction and drugs, it is that it is a war. Well, even in war, the dead don’t go unburied. As a Commonwealth, we must learn from the hard-fought battles of the victims of violence movement and replicate their proven avenues of support for fatal overdoses. If the state doesn’t, it will compound the pain of families already in a devastating situation.

Advertisement

Brendan Little is a consultant, documentary filmmaker, and serves on the state Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund Advisory Council. Elsa Gomes Bondlow is principal of Ripple Acts Philanthropic Consulting and cofounder of the Social Equity Access Fund.