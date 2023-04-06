Boston Marathon Fan Fest will include panel on Indigenous running

The Boston Marathon Fan Fest in Copley Square Park in Boston will include a panel on “Indigenous Running, Past, Present and Future.”

The panel discussion, which starts at 1 p.m. April 14, will include Jordan Marie Whetstone (Lakota) of Rising Hearts (running the Boston Marathon); Kelsey Long (Navajo) of Rising Hearts (running); Patti Dillon (Mi’Kmaq), Ambassador & Boston Marathon Runner-up; Larry Spotted Crow Mann (Nipmuc) of Oketeau Cultural Center; and Sam Burgess (Mi’Kmaq), Gatorade Massachusetts Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.

The Boston Athletic Association also annually supports the Pursuit Program, which in partnership with Wings of America brings young Indigenous runners to Boston to compete in the B.A.A. 5K, and tour local universities. Five athletes are coming to Boston this year. In addition, the B.A.A. has provided entries into the marathon to Wings of America and Rising Hearts.

