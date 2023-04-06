Boston Pride’s Kali Flanagan named Premier Hockey Federation Defender of the Year

After leading her position in points per game, Boston Pride defender Kali Flanagan has been named Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) Defender of the Year.
Flanagan, a 27-year-old from Burlington, tallied 16 points with three goals and 13 assists over 21 games in her second season for the Pride. Her plus-minus rating of plus-20 led all PHF defenders and she delivered a six-game point streak to earn a second straight selection to the PHF Team USA All-Star showcase team.
“I’m proud to represent the PHF and Boston Pride,” said Flanagan. “And I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to elevate professional women’s hockey.”
Advertisement
Flanagan is a former Boston College standout and a two-time gold medalist with USA Hockey. She is the fourth player from the Pride to be named PHF Defender of the Year in eight seasons, joining past winners Gigi Marvin and Kaleigh Fratkin, who won the award in the 2019-20 and 2020-2021 seasons.