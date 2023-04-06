Boston Pride’s Kali Flanagan named Premier Hockey Federation Defender of the Year

After leading her position in points per game, Boston Pride defender Kali Flanagan has been named Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) Defender of the Year.

Flanagan, a 27-year-old from Burlington, tallied 16 points with three goals and 13 assists over 21 games in her second season for the Pride. Her plus-minus rating of plus-20 led all PHF defenders and she delivered a six-game point streak to earn a second straight selection to the PHF Team USA All-Star showcase team.

“I’m proud to represent the PHF and Boston Pride,” said Flanagan. “And I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to elevate professional women’s hockey.”