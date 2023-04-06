Boston University stopped cold by Minnesota in the semifinals of men’s Frozen Four

The sophomore was not one of the two Hobey Baker candidates skating for the Gophers, nor was he one of their 14 players on the roster that had been drafted by an NHL team. But he scored twice in the first four minutes of the third period, taking advantage of a pair of screens in front of BU goalie Drew Commesso (28 saves) to break open a tie game. They were his fourth and fifth goals of the season.

It seems safe to say Luke Mittelstadt would not be high on that list of concerns. The defenseman was listed as the extra skater on the Gophers’ line sheet for Thursday night’s game at Amalie Arena.

TAMPA — As they prepared for their Frozen Four contest with No. 1 Minnesota, the Boston University men’s hockey team knew that the Gophers presented many challenges to contend with.

Logan Cooley added a pair of empty-netters as Minnesota went on to win, 6-2.

The win sent the Gophers to Saturday night’s national championship and ended the Terriers’ magical season at 29-11-0. Minnesota will be going for its first national title since 2003.

The game was tied, 2-2 heading into the third period thanks to Jay O’Brien’s power-play goal at 8:06 of the second period, and some puck luck for BU.

Trailing, 2-1, the Terriers drew even when O’Brien redirected a shot from senior captain Domenick Fensore past Minnesota goalie Justen Close. It was the eighth goal of the season for the senior from Hingham, Mass.

Minnesota had a pair of close calls in the final two minutes, nearly taking the lead when senior Ryan Johnson blasted a shot that was tipped past Commesso, but the puck hit the crossbar.

One minute later, with the Gophers on a five-on-three advantage, Bryce Brodzinski knocked a loose puck that sputtered toward the goal line. Commesso lunged back and managed to grab the rolling puck as it reached the end of the crease. The call of no goal stood after a review.

Minnesota entered the third period with a five-on-three advantage after Cade Webber was whistled for charging as time expired.

The Gophers dominated the first period and had a pair of good looks in the opening two minutes. Commesso made a sprawling save to his left on the first one. The second bid actually leaked through, but the shot did not cross the goal line as Ty Gallagher had his goalie’s back, knocking the puck out of the crease.

The Terriers scored first at 9:22 when Fensore skated the puck along the blue line and sent a shot on net. Close made the initial stop, but senior Sam Stevens was able to get to the rebound and flip it in for the score.

Penalties would be BU’s undoing, with the Gophers getting the equalizer at 15:09 while O’Brien was in the box for elbowing. Mike Koster sent a shot in from the point that bounced off Commesso’s glove and into the net.

Just 42 seconds later, Luke Tuch when off for interference, and Minnesota again made BU pay when Aaron Huglen posted up to the right of Commesso, then sent the puck between his legs across the front of the net to a cutting Rhett Pitlick, who knocked it in for a 2-1 lead at 15:59.

Minnesota appeared to extend the lead in the final minute of the period when Logan Cooley buried a rebound of a Matthew Knies shot at 19:15. BU challenged the goal, and after a review it was determined that Knies interfered with Commesso, and the score remained 2-1 heading into the second period, with Minnesota holding a 13-7 edge in shots.

BU entered the matchup with a nine-game winning streak. It was the 27th meeting between the storied programs, with the series in Minnesota’s favor, 13-12-2. It had been 11 years since their last meeting, won by the Gophers, 7-3, in the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

