Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy may have avoided a serious injury against Leafs, may sit weekend games

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy might have avoided serious injury after a collision with teammate Patrice Bergeron in the second period Thursday night against the Maple Leafs at TD Garden.

Coach Jim Montgomery removed his star defenseman for “precautionary reasons” because of an upper-body ailment, and the coach doesn’t seem inclined to put him back on the ice for a back-to-back slate against the Devils and Flyers this weekend.

That same sentiment extends to David Krejci, who missed Thursday’s game because of a nagging lower-body issue.