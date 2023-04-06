Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy may have avoided a serious injury against Leafs, may sit weekend games

Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy might have avoided serious injury after a collision with teammate Patrice Bergeron in the second period Thursday night against the Maple Leafs at TD Garden.
Coach Jim Montgomery removed his star defenseman for “precautionary reasons” because of an upper-body ailment, and the coach doesn’t seem inclined to put him back on the ice for a back-to-back slate against the Devils and Flyers this weekend.
That same sentiment extends to David Krejci, who missed Thursday’s game because of a nagging lower-body issue.
“Krejci has just got some real soreness right now,” Montgomery said. “We want to make sure everyone’s feeling really good. When you have some soft tissue and some stuff, you don’t want it to get to the point where it’s chronic.”
The Bruins are still awaiting the return of Taylor Hall. Despite joining the team for a full practice on Wednesday, Montgomery noted Thursday morning that the veteran winger has still not received clearance to play.