Bruins turn back Maple Leafs in overtime

The Bruins and Maple Leafs have little left to prove this season.

Charlie Coyle scored at 11:32 of the third period to tie the game at 1.

David Pastrnak scored his 57th goal of the season at 2:30 of overtime to send the Bruins past the Maple Leafs, 2-1, Thursday night at TD Garden.

Well, in the regular season, that is.

An early April tune-up at TD Garden meant little in the standings for both teams on Thursday night.

Boston might be chasing history in the win column, but rest is at the forefront of its priorities with the top seed and home ice secured.

The Bruins’ unchallenged reign at the top of the Atlantic has locked the Leafs into a first-round bout with the Lightning for months.

But with a potential second-round showdown present on both Original Six franchises’ peripherals, Toronto scrapped out a 1-0 lead over Boston through 40 minutes of play.

After failing to land a shot against Jeremy Swayman (21 saves) through the first seven minutes of play, Toronto tilted the ice by way of two power-play bids in the first period.

But during the 4:00 of combined action where Charlie McAvoy (hooking) and A.J. Greer (instigator penalty) sat in the penalty box, Boston matched Toronto in shots on goal at two apiece.

Greer, tossed from Boston’s home win over Montreal on March 23 for cross-checking Mike Hoffman in the teeth drew the ire of the officials again after objecting to a hefty hit against Matt Grzelcyk.

Both Greer and Sam Lafferty were assessed five-minute penalties for scrapping, with the instigator designation tacked on against Greer for seeking retribution for a hit that was within the league rulebook.

Lafferty had the last laugh, opening the scoring for his club during the following frame.

A defensive lapse between Tyler Bertuzzi and Grzelcyk opened up plenty of real estate for the pesky Leafs forward in Grade-A ice. All it took was a heady pass from Zach Aston-Reese for Lafferty to deposit the puck into a nearly vacated net at 11:34 in the second.

To make matters worse for the Bruins, Charlie McAvoy missed the second half of the middle period after colliding with Patrice Bergeron.



