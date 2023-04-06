Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill says he’ll retire after contract ends

Tyreek Hill says he’s planning to retire at the end of his current contract with the Miami Dolphins, then it’s on to something else.

“I’m going for 10 [seasons], man,” Hill, who will be 31 years old when his contract runs out after the 2025 season, told Sports Radio 810 in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday. “I’m going to finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I’m going to call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro.”

Hill was traded to the Dolphins in March 2022 and signed a four-year, $120 million extension that made him the highest-paid receiver in the NFL in terms of annual average value.