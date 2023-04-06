EMass baseball: With 4 hits plus 10 strikeouts, Danvers junior Mike Moroney headlines Players of the Week

DC Brown, Plymouth North — The junior lefthander threw a complete game, allowing just two hits and two runs with seven strikeouts as the Eagles knocked off sixth-ranked Xaverian, 3-2, for the second straight season.

Charlie Collins, Natick — The 6-foot-4 senior lefty was sensational in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Walpole, firing a two-hitter with 10 punchouts in a pivotal Bay State Conference season-opening victory.

Matt Donovan, Stoneham — The senior did it all in Monday’s 9-0 win over Belmont, tossing six shutout innings with nine strikeouts to earn the victory and adding three hits and two RBIs at the plate.