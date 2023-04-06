EMass baseball: With 4 hits plus 10 strikeouts, Danvers junior Mike Moroney headlines Players of the Week

DC Brown, Plymouth North — The junior lefthander threw a complete game, allowing just two hits and two runs with seven strikeouts as the Eagles knocked off sixth-ranked Xaverian, 3-2, for the second straight season.
Charlie Collins, Natick — The 6-foot-4 senior lefty was sensational in Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Walpole, firing a two-hitter with 10 punchouts in a pivotal Bay State Conference season-opening victory.
Matt Donovan, Stoneham — The senior did it all in Monday’s 9-0 win over Belmont, tossing six shutout innings with nine strikeouts to earn the victory and adding three hits and two RBIs at the plate.
Advertisement
Scott Longo, Milton — In wins over Stoughton (15-0) and Weymouth (14-3), the sophomore was scorching at the plate with six hits, four RBIs, and seven runs to pace the defending Division 2 state champions.
Mike Moroney, Danvers — The junior was at the center of Wednesday’s 17-8 season-opening win over Marblehead, going 4 for 5 with a triple and two RBIs while striking out 10 batters on the mound to earn the win.
Alex Sandell, BB&N — Pacing a talented lineup, the Holy Cross-bound shortstop smacked two home runs and two doubles across ten plate appearances, raising his average .667 on the season.
George Sukatos, Bishop Feehan — A splendid three-hitter with 11 strikeouts by the senior lefthander from Cumberland propelled Feehan to a 2-0 win over Archbishop Williams on Tuesday.