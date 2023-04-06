European tour wins ruling against LIV Golf, further squeezing players

The ruling stems from the decision of the DP World Tour to deny a group of players releases to take part in LIV Golf events that conflict with tournaments staged by the main European golf circuit. Last summer, several DP mainstays asked for permission to play in the inaugural LIV tournament outside London - which conflicted with a DP World Tour event in Sweden — but were denied. They played in the LIV event anyway, and the DP World Tour handed down two-tournament suspensions and a fine of around $125,000 to each of them.

An arbitration panel in England has upheld the right of golf’s European tour to effectively ban and fine players who take part in LIV Golf tournaments, handing the Saudi-funded breakaway circuit a legal defeat that will leave its players further isolated from mainstream professional golf.

Advertisement

The LIV golfers challenged those penalties at Sport Resolutions, an arbitration service in London, and the two sides presented their cases to a three-person panel over five days in February.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

The panel ruled in a decision announced Thursday that the DP World Tour was within its rights to penalize the LIV players because the players committed "serious breaches" of the tour's code of behavior by playing in LIV events despite the denial of their requests to be released.

"We are delighted that the panel recognized we have a responsibility to our full membership to do this and also determined that the process we followed was fair and proportionate," DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said in a statement. "In deciding the level of these sanctions last June, we were simply administering the regulations which were created by our members and which each of them signed up to."

The ruling means the DP World Tour can effectively ban LIV players from its tournaments, because it can issue two-tournament suspensions each time they play in conflicting LIV events. There are nine LIV tournaments that conflict with DP World Tour events this season, and the resulting 18-tournament suspension would keep those players out of the remaining European events.

Advertisement

Without European golf tournaments, LIV golfers have precious few opportunities to earn Official World Golf Ranking points, which for many is the only entry point into the sport's four major tournaments. The ruling also shuts down the main pathway toward the Ryder Cup for LIV players, because qualifying points are assigned based on performance at DP World Tour events (the European captain could still choose a LIV golfer as a captain's choice if he has not given up his DP World Tour membership, however).

"We disagree with the procedural opinion from the DP World Tour's arbitral body, which has failed to address in reasonable substance why competitive forces must be upheld," Matthew Schwartz, counsel to LIV Golf, said in a statement. "By punishing players for playing golf, the DPWT is seeking to unreasonably control players and it is the sport and fans that suffer. There are no winners."

The PGA Tour has banned LIV golfers from its tournaments as well. The two sides also are locked in a legal battle, with the breakaway circuit filing an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour and the PGA Tour filing a countersuit against LIV, saying it encouraged golfers to violate terms of their existing tour contracts.

This week’s Masters features 18 LIV players who qualified because they are past champions, recent winners of other majors, golfers who performed well at last year’s majors or are ranked in the OWGR top 50. The PGA Tour and DP World Tour do not operate golf’s four major championships and have no say in the compositions of their fields.