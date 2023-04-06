Following the lead of junior Tate Bannish and senior Connor O’Neil as captains, Wellesley baseball is determined to be a hit

The Raiders failed to qualify for the state tournament for the first time since 2006.

An 8-12 finish last spring, accompanied with a No. 37 rating in the MIAA’s Division 1 power rankings, did not sit well with Tate Bannish and Connor O’Neil , captain-elects of the Wellesley baseball team.

“We were very upset,” Bannish said. “We’re going to build, and we’re going to be back in the tournament.”

Amid the frustrating finish, Bannish and O’Neil were bright spots. Tasked with leadership roles this spring, the two identified a way to keep moving forward.

“We used last year as motivation in the offseason,” O’Neil said. “We’re ready to go this year.”

Bannish, a junior committed to Yale, hit .365 batting with a 1.090 OPS last spring. And after a standout summer playing for Nokona Baseball, Wellesley coach Rob Kane feels he has a league MVP candidate.

“He’s likely one of the best hitters in the state,” said Kane, in his 17th year at the helm. “He hits with power to all fields . . . When he’s going, we’re going.”

I’m confident that Tate and Connor as captains will lead the troops in the right direction.

The 6-foot-3-inch Bannish opened the season at third base but will likely move around the field because of his versatility. He jumped into the heart of the lineup as a freshman and has never looked back. Kane said Bannish could “hit the ball out of any ballpark”.

That team, which also featured O’Neil showing off his defense in center field, won the Bay State Carey Division and advanced to the D1 quarterfinal. Last spring was a challenge.

“We went into this year stressing just to stay loose and have fun, just because we were a little too uptight last year,” Bannish said. “We’ve been super competitive with each other, which I think is going to really pay off.”

“We’ve been loose, but also locked in,” added O’Neil. “Every practice, locked in. It’s been good to see.”

O’Neil was locked in a year ago. He had a .949 fielding percentage, was 9-for-9 on stolen base attempts, hit .317 with seven extra-base hits, and had a team-leading 19 runs scored.

“He’s the type of guy that you want to have in your lineup for a variety of different reasons, including his defensive metrics,” Kane said. “He’s got incredible instincts on the base paths, he finds solid contact at the plate.

“If you could clone Connor O’Neil and get nine of him, that’d be a pretty good lineup.”

Other key returners include junior Sachin Gopal, who started the opener on the mound against Brookline (Kane said he thinks Gopal has the potential to be a D1 arm) after hitting .296 last spring and junior Max Paladino, who provided a pair of clutch hits in the season opener.

But the squad is still young: just six seniors along with four freshmen and eight sophomores, with 19 total newcomers.

“If we put all the pieces together, good things will happen,” Kane said. “I’m confident that Tate and Connor as captains will lead the troops in the right direction.”

The path to returning to the tournament, even with so many new faces, started with the offseason buy-in. Bannish said the attendance at workouts, and even the early morning hitting sessions, was high all the way through.

“We’re going to see the results on the field really soon,” Bannish said.

Wellesley coach Rob Kane believes junior Sachin Gopal has the potential to be a Division 1 college arm. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Wellesley's Max Paladino made a sliding catch in Wednesday's Bay State Conference matchup against visiting Brookline. The game was suspended because of darkness with the score tied 3-3. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Extra bases

▪ Lincoln-Sudbury coach Matt Wentworth earned his 100th career win in Monday’s 11-6 victory over BC High . . . Whitman-Hanson first-year coach Matt Henriksen picked up his first career win in Monday’s 9-1 triumph over New Bedford. A former star player at Hingham and Tusculum College in Tennessee, Henriksen replaced the legendary Pat Cronin, who retired last spring after 41 seasons and 503 wins at East Bridgewater and Whitman-Hanson . . . Wakefield defeated Lexington, 2-1, in both team’s Middlesex League opener. The game was played Monday, but was suspended due to darkness in the ninth inning. Play resumed Tuesday where freshman Aidan Bligh recorded a walk-off single in the 10th inning to give the Warriors the win.

▪ Boston Latin’s Douglas George and Southeastern’s Dylan Major registered the first no-hitters of the spring on Wednesday. A senior who also plays football and basketball, George fanned 14 batters on 110 pitches for his first career no-no in a 3-0 win over Latin Academy. Major struck out 13 batters in a dominant performance as the Hawks earned a 2-0 win over Blue Hills.

Games to watch

Saturday, No. 3 Central Catholic at Leominster, 12 p.m. — A talented Central squad led by co-aces Josh Florence and Frankie Melendez open the season with a nonleague showdown at Leominster, an annual postseason contender.

Monday, Norwood at No. 16 Medfield, 3:45 p.m. — The ultra-competitive Tri Valley League is headlined by these two programs, setting up a potential battle between Norwood star pitcher Jack Cropper and a powerful Medfield lineup.

Wednesday, No. 18 Walpole at No. 9 Braintree, 3:45 p.m. — Expect a low-scoring pitchers duel when these Bay State Conference rivals meet for the first of two meetings.

Wednesday, No. 2 Franklin at No. 1 Taunton, 3:45 p.m. — The top two teams in the poll square off in a highly-anticipated rematch of last year’s Division 1 state final, a 2-1 Taunton win.

Wednesday, No. 5 St. John’s Prep at No. 6 Xaverian, 4 p.m. — Both storied programs are coming off down seasons for their standards as they meet for early season Catholic Conference supremacy in Westwood.

