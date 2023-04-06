They may be Bruins’ teammates, but college rivalries run deep in the locker room with Frozen Four at stake

Clifton, donning a Quinnipiac cap following Thursday’s morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena, is one of two factions in Boston’s room with close ties to the men’s ice hockey championship, which is taking place this weekend at Amalie Arena in Tampa Bay.

“Cliff’s already sky high, chest out,” Charlie Coyle said of his teammate, Connor Clifton. “He’s walking around like they already won the whole thing. Typical Cliff.”

The Bruins’ dressing room has already commenced the annual ribbing and lofty boasts that come whenever pucks drop at the Frozen Four.

Clifton’s No. 2 Bobcats are taking on No. 3 Michigan in a national semifinal matchup at 8:30 p.m. — the same time the Bruins will battle the Maple Leafs at TD Garden. But Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk, Coyle, and A.J. Greer had the chance to catch their alma mater in BU’s semifinal game against No. 1 Minnesota thanks to the 5 p.m. start, a 6-2 loss for the Terriers.

Clifton might be outnumbered when it comes to college comrades in the locker room, but the hard-nosed defenseman isn’t lacking in confidence.

“Creeps me out sometimes,” Clifton joked of sharing a room with four BU products. “No, it’s all good.”

Coach Jim Montgomery has plenty of experience when it comes to the NCAA title games, both on the ice and behind the bench. After captaining the Maine Black Bears to a national championship in 1993, Montgomery coached the Denver Pioneers to two Frozen Four appearances — winning it all in 2017.

And even though Montgomery’s frequent clashes with BU in the early ‘90s have led to some icy sentiment toward the Terriers, he added Thursday that he was rooting for Jay Pandolfo in his first year at the helm.

“I’m a big fan of Jay Pandolfo and his style of coaching and I’m excited to see how his group — first time any of those players have been to the Frozen Four — how they handle the big moment. They’re going to be in front of 18,000 people and they’re going to be playing the No. 1 team in the country. So it’s a good opportunity, win or lose, that program is going to grow and get better.”

Even though none of the Bruins with New England collegiate ties managed to win a championship, Grzelcyk, Greer and Clifton all advanced to the Frozen Four during their tenures on campus.

Grzelcyk, Greer, and the 2014-15 Terriers came up short against Providence in the national title game at TD Garden. Clifton and the 2015-16 Bobcats fell to North Dakota in the championship bout the following year.

Still, getting the opportunity to see a season through and scrap all the way to a title game stands as a fond memory for Clifton.

“It’s the time of your life,” Clifton said. “2016 — my Frozen Four was down there, too [in Tampa]. And it was an amazing weekend. Something I’ll never forget, obviously we lost in the final. But some of my best friends I met at Quinnipiac and you go through so much together through the hockey year.

“Obviously, only one team can win their last game. So wishing them luck tonight.”

Beyond their links to campus, McAvoy and countless Bruins are invested in the success of the Terriers’ coaching staff.

Prior to his return to the Terriers, Pandolfo served as an assistant coach with the Bruins for five seasons. Kim Brandvold, who spent seven seasons as the Bruins’ skating and skills coach, is now serving on Pandolfo’s staff at BU.

“You knew Pando from his time here — obviously as a hockey player, as a person and then as a coach, he’s been at the highest levels of everything,” McAvoy said. ‘So I really kind of thought the sky was the limit and then in one year, though, it’s pretty crazy to turn everything around so fast.”

The early days of April always stand as a special time for NHLers to reflect and cheer on their cherished college programs.

“You’re proud of where you come from,” said Greer, who is still taking classes and will graduate from BU in the fall. “I’m proud to have experienced Boston University and that’s why I want to continue my degree there. I want to make sure that I finish there and then I honor my commitment in the classroom.

“I think it’s nice to see the guys rep their school and they don’t forget where they came from, especially when you start making a lot more money and stuff, it’s a big kudos to show where their values …”

“A.J. — you went to school for like two months,” Maine product Jeremy Swayman shouted across the room.

“Is Maine even D1?” Greer answered.

“Shut up!” Swayman replied.