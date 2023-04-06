Jaylen Brown shows up on the court and in the community, but new CBA could start clock ticking for decision on his future with Celtics

Thanks to labor peace between the NBA and the players’ union, the timeline for Brown and the Celtics to make a decision on their basketball union just got accelerated to this offseason. Due to the esoteric machinations of NBA contracts, there’s a possibility, albeit remote, that this could be the last ride for Brown and Tatum to raise a banner before basketball business razes their alliance. Ugh.

In the NBA, title-contending cores can disintegrate faster than a paper straw; just ask the Brooklyn Nets. The assumption is the Celtics have a wide-open window. But that’s based upon Brown, who has one year left on his team-friendly contract following this season, re-upping as Jayson Tatum’s wing-player wingman.

Jaylen Brown is enjoying the best season of his Celtics career. That’s clear. Cloudier is the fate of his future in green. That makes Celtics fans, whose hopes for redecorating the rafters rest on boasting the NBA’s best tandem anxious.

A sharper outline and timeline for Brown’s future came into focus when the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, of which Brown is a vice president, agreed on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The labor pact bumped up the amount of money the Celtics could offer the two-time All-Star this summer from four years and $161 million to a full max contract worth 30 percent of the salary cap (four years, $189 million).

This offseason is now an inflection point for the Green. If the cerebral, inscrutable, occasionally intractable Brown doesn’t signal he wants to continue here by signing a max extension or a supermax deal (five years, $289 million) he would trigger if he earns All-NBA honors, the Celtics and this core are uncomfortably on the clock.

Boston is the only team that could offer Brown the supermax. Failure to do that, if eligible, could pave the way for the prideful forward’s departure.

Without Brown putting pen to paper this summer on an extension that solidifies his future on the parquet, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens would face an unwelcome quandary: risk riding it out, or deal Brown for almost assuredly lesser-talented players?

It’s easy to see Stevens saying this is future Brad’s problem. Right now, his team is preparing for a repeat NBA Finals run and a redemption story.

But it looms large.

Yes, the new CBA provides the Celtics with a tool to sign Brown this offseason when that wasn’t going to happen with him previously restricted to a 20 percent bump on his 2023-24 salary ($31.8 million). But the end of the road is suddenly visible when we thought it was off in the distance.

This would be less of an issue if some recent comments from Brown in a pair of in-depth interviews didn’t raise alarms about his long-term desire to remain a Celtic.

In a March 17 piece in the New York Times, the admirably socially conscious Brown, who was presented with the team’s Red Auerbach Award Wednesday for his contributions on and off the court, expressed that he felt there was a segment of the Celtics fan base that was not supportive of his off-court activism for social justice and racial equality.

He called that group “extremely toxic.” He also alluded to issues trying to run a business and buy a home in Boston as a Black male.

In an in-depth profile in “The Ringer” four days later, Brown expressed how confused and hurt he was by the offseason rumors the Celtics were dangling him in trade talks for Kevin Durant. He said he initiated a three-way call with Stevens and Tatum to get some clarity.

The inference seemed to be Brown isn’t part of the team’s inner circle of decision-makers in the same way as Tatum. That Tatum is the favored son of the Celtics. Maybe, Brown would like to break bread with Stevens and coach Joe Mazzulla more often.

Then there was this money quote on staying a Celtic: “I don’t know. As long as I’m needed. It’s not up to me. We’ll see how they feel about me over time and I feel about them over time. Hopefully, whatever it is, it makes sense. But I will stay where I’m wanted. I will stay where I’m needed and treated correct.”

That’s foreboding.

Brown had pledged he would clarify some of his remarks from The Ringer piece, expressing unhappiness with it. He hasn’t as of Thursday morning.

However, he did speak with Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic, sounding a more sanguine tone about the Celtics. He made it crystal clear that there’s no issue between him and Tatum.

“By Jayson being the ultimate version of him doesn’t stop me from being the ultimate version of myself,” Brown told Charania.

“So, him scoring 50 points and being All-Star MVP, all of that is celebrated. Him getting a gold medal, you can see pictures of me and him, celebrating his gold medal. That brings genuine joy for me. I appreciate him sharing those moments because at this point we’re kind of a part of each other’s destiny in a sense.”

Brown is making an impact on and off the court in Boston.

The bearded baller is posting the best season of his seven-year NBA tenure with career highs in shot attempts per game (20.6), points (26.6), rebounds (6.9), and field goal percentage (49.1).

Following Brown’s 25-point, 11-rebound effort in Wednesday night’s 97-93 win over the Raptors, he is just outside of an exclusive club: players averaging at least 25 points, 7 rebounds, and 1 steal per game while shooting 49 percent or higher. Nikola Jokić, Joel Embiid, and Luka Dončić are members.

Brown has been active in the community, showing up to events such as the Dorchester vs. Roxbury basketball game, mentoring local basketball players such as Massachusetts Gatorade Player of the Year AJ Dybantsa, and handing out free backpacks to children at a Dorchester public charter school.

The ability to positively impact his community will likely factor in Brown’s decision. So, those who think he should stick to basketball might want to shut up … and listen.

“I think we’re born to do more than just come and entertain,” Brown told Charania.

Brown is a complex figure with multi-layered aspirations. The new CBA put the ball in his court.

Hopefully, he’ll take more title shots with the Celtics.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.