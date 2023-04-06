Kenley Jansen has racked up a lot of saves, but his first with the Red Sox was special

“That’s the one thing that I can remember when I’m done playing,” Jansen said following the Sox’ 6-3 win over the Tigers. “I can look back and [see] my first save as a Red Sox. Just walk in your house, grab the ball, and hold it. It will bring back memories. That’s why I wanted to keep that one, that first one. It’s great to have it.”

But there’s something about that first one with a new team.

DETROIT — Closer Kenley Jansen added to his collection Thursday afternoon, notching his first save with the Red Sox. The righthander has 392 saves, closing in on 400 for his career, a milestone only six closers have reached.

Jansen has made two appearances this season. Both have been scoreless. The relievers didn’t allow a run in four innings Thursday,promising given the Sox’ vision of upgrading the bullpen in the offseason.

“I think we all did a great job,” Jansen said. “We set the tone and came with that confidence and attacked the zone. I’m so proud of all of us, and now we just have to keep turning that page and helping our team. We’re going to be that important piece back there as a group no matter the situation, whether we’re behind or ahead.”

Jansen offers the Red Sox structure. Manager Alex Cora consistently details the importance of having that with a team. But beyond that, Jansen is a lockdown closer. One who is on the verge of joining a short group in the history books.

“It feels awesome,” Jansen said. “The first of many. Hopefully, I can continue doing great things. I’m looking forward to it. It definitely had a different feel to have that first save as a Red Sox.”

Cabrera honored

The Tigers paid tribute to Miguel Cabrera during their Opening Day ceremony. Cabrera, who will retire at the end of the season, threw out a ceremonial first pitch alongside Detroit Hall of Famers Ben Wallace (Pistons), Calvin Johnson (Lions), and Nicklas Lidstrom (Red Wings).

Thursday’s celebration was likely one of many for Cabrera this season.

“What a player,” Cora said. “I remember that [2003] World Series right away. The home run off [Roger] Clemens to right field. He’s just a pure hitter. Up there with Albert Pujols. He can hit for average, hit for power, and has that uncanny ability of driving in runs. I can [only] name a few.”

Opening Day

It was Opening Day for some of the Red Sox minor league affiliates. Luis Perales got the start for Low A Salem, and Garrett Whitlock (making his way back after hip surgery last year) took the hill for Double A Portland. Whitlock will likely join the big club and start Tuesday’s game against the Rays in Tampa.

Brayan Bello (forearm) came out of his five-inning outing at Fenway South in Fort Myers, Fla., without incident. Bello will make his next start for Triple A Worcester on Tuesday.

Throwing a changeup

The Red Sox will flip-flop Chris Sale and Corey Kluber next week in the rotation. Sale will pitch Wednesday at Tampa Bay, Kluber on Thursday. The offday Friday allows the Sox to keep Sale on normal five days rest. Here’s the Sox’ probable rotation for the next five games: Tanner Houck on Saturday, followed by Kutter Crawford for the series finale on Sunday. Nick Pivetta will take the ball in the series opener against the Rays, likely followed by Whitlock, then Sale and Kluber. Having Sale pitch the third game of the series allows the Sox to split up their righthanders, giving the Rays a different look.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.