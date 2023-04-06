Melody Rees delivers in clutch for No. 11 Middleborough softball in nonleague win over No. 4 Bishop Feehan

Melody Rees drove in the eventual winner in the sixth inning, propelling the host the 11th-ranked Middleborough softball team to a 2-1 nonleague win over fourth-ranked Bishop Feehan on Thursday.

Alex Welch smacked an extra base hit off the top of the fence, getting on base for Rees to work put an inside-out swing on the ball for the Sachems (3-0).

“We’re not trying to hit a home run in that situation, we’re just trying to get a run,” said Middleborough coach Dan Sylvia. “Mel did a great job in that situation.”