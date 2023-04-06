Melody Rees delivers in clutch for No. 11 Middleborough softball in nonleague win over No. 4 Bishop Feehan

Melody Rees drove in the eventual winner in the sixth inning, propelling the host the 11th-ranked Middleborough softball team to a 2-1 nonleague win over fourth-ranked Bishop Feehan on Thursday.
Alex Welch smacked an extra base hit off the top of the fence, getting on base for Rees to work put an inside-out swing on the ball for the Sachems (3-0).
“We’re not trying to hit a home run in that situation, we’re just trying to get a run,” said Middleborough coach Dan Sylvia. “Mel did a great job in that situation.”
Senior pitcher Cassidy Machado struck out 13, only surrendering three hits.
“When your starting pitcher takes 13 of those outs by herself, that’s huge,” said Sylvia.
The early-season nonleague tilt provided a playoff intensity that will help both teams with valuable experience later in the season.
“Early in the season, it’s great to have a game like this,” said Sylvia. “It can do a lot for your confidence. You’re going to be in these high-level games later in the season and you can look at those situations and lean on that past experience.”
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.